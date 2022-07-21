Is Shamshera Based on a True Story?

Directed by Karan Malhotra, ‘Shamshera’ is an Indian period film set in the 19th century. The story takes place in a city called Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned and tortured. The fruits of their labor are enjoyed by the rich, who exploit them and live luxuriously. Shamshera has taken up the mantle of a liberator who is determined to free his people and rise against tyranny. In order to further his cause, the young man starts robbing the wealthy residents, who then complain to the British overlords.

After initial failures, the foreign authoritarians call upon Daroga Shuddh Singh to take care of the robber (dacoit). Meanwhile, Shamshera learns about his father Balli’s actions and the legacy he left behind for him. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie beautifully presents an action-packed story that is sure to leave many glued to their seats. However, the film’s plot and settings have made many curious about its origins. Many have questions regarding the authenticity and reality of the Bollywood film, and we are here to explore the same.

Is Shamshera a True Story?

‘Shamshera’ is partially based on a true story. Most elements showcased in the Indian movie, while not completely true, are inspired by real-life events that happened during India’s period of colonization under the British. The film starts in 1871, approximately 15 years after the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The conflict resulted in the dissolution of the East India Company and the start of the British Raj, bringing India under the fold of the crown of the United Kingdom.

Admittedly, the city of Kaza and the events in the movie are a work of fiction. However, it is easy to see the inspiration behind the events in the film. The enslavement of a particular group of people for forced and harsh labor was prevalent during the time in which the movie was set. In ‘Shamshera,’ the lead character is seen taking part in Robin Hood-like activities and stealing from the rich. However, the said wealthy people are also showcased to be Indians. This is possibly a nod towards those who decided to integrate themselves with the British.

The character of Daroga Shuddh Singh is also not as unrealistic as one might think. Undoubtedly, the character embodies all the classic signs of a villain, and actor Sanjay Dutt seems to have had a great time essaying the role. Shuddh Singh is not someone who respects the regime he works for and does take his own shots against his British superiors. Despite this, the man did work for the British for his own reasons. His depiction as a part of the British force is not far from reality, as several Indians did serve in the western country’s militia. However, the real reasons behind them becoming British soldiers (sepoys) were varied and cannot simply be labeled as self-serving.

In fact, the revolt of 1857 started with the same Indian sepoys after the rumors that the cartridges they were biting into before firing from their rifles were greased with beef tallow and pork lard. This simultaneously offended both Hindus and Muslims since cows are considered sacred in Hinduism while Islam was against pork consumption. However, it was not just those affiliated with the army that opposed British rule. India’s history is littered with several freedom fighters and rebels who fought for liberation in their own way.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer had been in work for almost four years prior to its release in July 2022. The movie’s production started in May 2018 and had a budget of 1.5 Billion Indian Rupees. Actress Vaani Kapoor also took professional training in the Indian dance form of Kathak to prepare for her role as dancer Sona. The movie was initially slated to be released in July 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the larger-than-life atmosphere of ‘Shamshera,’ it is undeniable that the movie takes inspiration from several real-life events. While the exact story is not one you can find in the pages of history, most events and characters in the film have existed in India’s past at one point or the other. The period movie stitches together several well-known themes from India’s rule under the British Raj to present the viewers with the Karan Malhotra directorial. ‘Shamshera’ may not be historically accurate but certainly has several elements that the creators hoped would entice and entertain the viewers.

Read More: Best Historical Bollywood Movies of All Time