Is Shrike Dead? Did Maya Eshet Leave Fear the Walking Dead?

The eighth season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ follow Shrike’s efforts to expand PADRE as a civilization by taking advantage of Mo. In the fifth episode of the season, she tells Mo that the containers at the shipyard should be sent to other survivor communities for the children at the same to lead a prosperous life without losing their parents. Mo, after Grace’s death, believes that no child deserves to be in her position, which leads her to try to kill over a thousand walkers locked up at the shipyard. Mo’s decision to embark on a suicide mission eventually threatens Shrike’s life. If you are intrigued about the same, let us share our take on it! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Shrike Dead?

In the sixth episode of the eighth season, Morgan Jones comes to know from Madison Clark that Mo has released the walkers from the shipyard, only to lead them to the swamps to kill them. Mo’s plans backfire when the walkers start to surround her, threatening her life. She seeks refuge in the sinking houseboat, only to receive further orders from Shrike. The one half of PADRE wants Mo to find her turned father Krennick to retrieve the coordinates, which are stored inside the former soldier’s binoculars, of communities she wants to send the containers to. When Morgan asks her whether the suicide mission was a trick she pulled on Mo to find her father, Shrike answers that all she cares about is the coordinates.

However, Shrike’s mind changes when she finally meets Krennick, who became a walker years ago. Shrike’s affection for her undead father conquers her senses, only for her to not realize that the person in front of her is not her father but a walker who wants to eat her. Shrike affectionately lets the walker come close to her, only for the turned Krennick to bite her. Madison then takes her to the train car to let a walker’s head bite her. Since she doesn’t want to stoop to Shrike’s viciousness, Madison leaves her and gives Ben a chance to spend time with his sister before she dies or turns into a walker.

Ben is asked to bury Shrike since her death is imminent. Does that mean Shrike must have died? Did Maya Eshet leave the post-apocalyptic drama? Let us share what we think.

Did Maya Eshet Leave Fear the Walking Dead?

As of yet, neither AMC nor Maya Eshet formally announced the departure of the actress from ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ However, the chances of Shrike dying or turning into a walker, only to force Ben to kill her, indicates that the story arc of Eshet’s character gets concluded in the sixth episode of season 8, seemingly paving the way for the actress’ departure from the series. Since PADRE hasn’t succeeded in developing a cure for walker bites, there’s no way Shrike may remain alive, which makes it clear that she must have turned to a walker. Ben may have chosen to not kill the turned Shrike but regardless of his decision, Shrike’s arc seems concluded.

Furthermore, the storyline that revolves around PADRE may have gotten concluded with the community’s fall. The rest of the eighth season may focus on Madison’s potential encounter with the unrevealed person, most likely Troy Otto, at the end of the sixth episode of the season and its aftermath. Even if the person is Troy and he decides to run PADRE by taking control of the same, there’s no scope for Eshet’s character in such a storyline. Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Eshet most likely left ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

Having said that, nobody is dead in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe until they are shown dead on-screen. Since Shrike doesn’t die on-screen, it will not be a surprise if Eshet features again in the series in a guest capacity. Meanwhile, the admirers of the actress can watch HBO’s ongoing series ‘The Idol’ and await Andrew Zappin’s upcoming film ‘Evilou’ to see Eshet delivering impressive performances.

Read More: Will Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes be in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead?