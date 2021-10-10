In Luke Greenfield’s 2011 comedy-drama ‘Something Borrowed,’ love adheres to no rules or rationale. It’s called “falling in love” for a reason – because you never see it coming. Terminally single, Rachel certainly does not predict that she would fall for her best friend’s fiancé, of all people – but that is what exactly happens in the wacky and oddball comedy.

Following the conjecture, secrets are about to unravel, and friendships have to go through reassessments. Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson, Colin Egglesfield, and John Krasinski take up the lead roles in this roving extravaganza of a rom-com. The story is fraught with twists and turns (and some heartburns), but you may be eager to know if the story is tethered in reality. If you have come to question the story’s credibility, let us delve deeper into the love triangle.

Is Something Borrowed Based on A True Story?

No, ‘Something Borrowed’ is not based on a true story. Luke Greenfield of ‘The Girl Next Door’ fame directs the movie from a script penned by Jennie Snyder Urman. The screenwriter, in turn, based the story on Emily Giffin’s eponymous 2005 bestselling book, although she took some creative liberties keeping in mind the peculiarities of the visual medium. However, the author was on board for the project, and they did not make the movie without her presence. You would be astonished to know that the bestselling author has a cameo role in the film.

If you are having trouble locating the author in the movie, let us guide you. There is a scene where Rachel and Marcus sit at a bench, and another person is sitting next to them and binging on Emily Giffin’s novel “Something Blue,” which is the sequel to “Something Borrowed.” The woman is none other than the author herself. By reading her book on screen, the writer seemingly undermines her authorial role in creating the story. However, considering the film and the book as two separate texts (which they ostensibly are), it is not difficult to point out the differences. The book, naturally, is denser and populated with more characters.

To compress the story within a presentable duration, the writer had to play fast and loose, which flattened out some of the curves of the story. Most notably, the book conjures a character named Hillary, who works in the same law firm as Rachel. Her role is pivotal in the unfolding of the city comedy since she is the first to suspect about the affair of Rachel and Dex. Dex sends Rachel red roses at her office, and Hillary arrives at the conclusion that they must be dating. However, the character is missing in the film version, as is Annalise.

In the movie, Ethan gets a job and moves to London in the midway, but the character is in London for the entire course of the book. In the book, therefore, Ethan only hears the story from Rachel over the phone, but the movie sees him playing a more active part in the unfolding of the drama. The film also minimizes intimate scenes, but Rachel divulges her having sex with Dex more than twenty times in the book.

They had to downplay it and constrict the timeline to make the film more structured and appealing to the mainstream masses. Squeezing a three hundred something pages book into a reasonably standard duration of 112 minutes is damningly tricky, but the screenwriter passes the ordeal. Although the critics thought the movie to be a misfire, the audience reaction was better, and the film almost doubled its cost expenditure in the box offices. With solid performances by Krasinski and Hudson, the complexities of love shown in the movie feel pretty realistic.

