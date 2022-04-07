Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Jeff Fowler, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is an action-adventure comedy movie, based on the famous eponymous video game franchise by Sega. The sequel to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog‘ follows a series of new adventures that Sonic faces as his rival Dr. Robotnik returns with a new evil masterplan and a new partner.

The talented actors who lend their voices to animated characters are Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails), Idris Elba (Knuckles), and Donna Jay Fulks (Longclaw). As for the live-action cast, the film features Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and many more. If you wish to learn more about the film and watch it yourself, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 About?

Set in the fictional town of Green Hills, Sonic is keen to prove that he has what it takes to be a real hero of the people. With the return of Dr. Robotnik, he gets the perfect opportunity to do so. However, Dr. Robotnik brings along a new ally with him named Knuckles to find a powerful mystical emerald that can wreak havoc across the world. To stop the villainous plan in its tracks, Sonic teams up with Tails and they start looking for the emerald before it ends up in the hands of their evil enemies. Now, since you want to watch the movie, here is all the information you are going to need.

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Netflix?

Netflix houses an expansive collection of movies and TV series, but unfortunately, it doesn’t include ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2.’ Instead, you can turn to other action-adventure movies available on the platform, such as ‘Freaks: You’re One of Us‘ and ‘We Can Be Heroes.’

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed to not find ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ on the streaming platform. However, the streamer does consist of other comedy movies which revolve around superpowers, such as ‘Deadpool‘ and ‘Deadpool 2.’

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers will need to check other platforms as the film is not included in the streamer’s library. But fans of action-adventure movies might like to check out films, such as ‘Combat Wombat‘ and ‘Superchamp Returns.’

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is not available on HBO Max. Alternatively, subscribers to the service can turn to films such as ‘Spirited Away‘ or ‘Man of Steel.’ Both adventure films revolve around a protagonist relying on their strengths, much like Sonic the Hedgehog.

Where to Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Online?

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ exclusively released in theatres across the USA on April 8, 2022, and is not yet available on any of the digital platforms. Since it is a Paramount film, we can expect the movie to be released on Paramount+ after 45 days of being screened in theatres. Therefore, we suggest you check for the film here. Meanwhile, the only way to watch this movie is in theatres. You can check for show timings and book your tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How to Stream Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for Free?

Due to the unavailability of the Jeff Fowler directorial on any of the streaming platforms, there is currently no way for you to catch the film free of cost. However, Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial of its services, which even Amazon Prime users can take advantage of through the Paramount+ add-on. But these options will only be available sometime in May 2022, after the film completes 45 days of its theatrical run. In the meantime, you should refrain from resorting to illegal ways of watching the film. After all, it is a better and safer option to pay for the respective subscriptions. That way you will not run out of movies and TV shows to watch.

