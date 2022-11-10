Directed by Janeen Damian, ‘Falling for Christmas’ is a classic Christmastime romantic comedy movie that comprises all elements of the holiday subgenre. The Netflix Original film revolves around Sierra, an heiress of her father’s business, who runs the Belmont hotel. A small accident causes her amnesia, which leads her to the North Star Lodge, run by a young and charming man, Jake Russell, and their serendipitous encounter transforms into something more.

The film takes place in the town/city of Summit Springs, and the narrative majorly surrounds the North Star Lodge. It is a small bed and breakfast-type of place where Jake and his family host tourists every Christmas. The film depicts the city and the lodge as quaint and homely places for people to spend their time during the holiday season. The backdrop’s rustic vibe makes the audience want to visit the place and makes them curious about two things. Is Summit Springs a real city? Is North Star Lodge a real resort? Well, look no further, as we’ve got you covered.

Are Summit Springs and North Star Lodge Real Places?

Summit Springs is not a real city, and though North Star Lodge is a real hotel, it’s different from the one we see in ‘Falling for Christmas.’ While Summit Springs is a fictional city, the various scenes in the movie were shot in Salt Lake City and Park City in the State of Utah. Various film scenes, where characters ski, stand at the town square, and more, were taped in and around these two cities. Considering the cold climate and the yearly snowfall in the area, the cities make up for the picturesque backdrops that the audience experiences in the movie.

On the other hand, when we look at the lodge scenes, they were most probably shot at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, which resides in Park City. The resort is voted the United States Best Ski Hotel by the World Ski Awards and offers a wide variety of services. These include skiing and other sports activities, spa experiences, cozy stay-in dining options, ski-in/ski-out residences, and much more.

However, the Northstar Lodge is a real resort, but not in Utah. The hotel, a part of the World of Hyatt franchise, is located in the Town of Truckee, Nevada County, California. Situated on Mt. Pluto, an extinct volcano, the resort offers mesmerizing views and lets you explore about 3,170 of the mountain. Besides this, another resort named Northstar California in Martis Valley, in Lake Tahoe offers a diverse range of experiences. Thus, to reiterate, Summit Springs is not an actual city, and the lodge scenes were shot in Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley.

Read More: Where Was Falling for Christmas Filmed?