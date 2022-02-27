Is Super Pumped on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber‘ is a drama series that is based on the book of the same name written by Mike Isaac. It is based on the rollercoaster ride of the globally popular transportation company, Uber, portraying the rise and fall of the former CEO of the company Travis Kalanick. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the role of Travis and brings us closer than ever to the highs and lows experienced by Uber and its former CEO.

Created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ features a star-studded group of actors in Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, Kyle Chandler, and Kerry Bishe, whose brilliant performances make the series seem actually based on true events. Many of us use the services of Uber on a regular basis, and it is natural to feel curious to know what happened behind the scenes before the company became what it is today. By following the series, episode by episode, you can get your curiosity answered. We have all the information that you need to watch this drama series online!

What is Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber About?

‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ embodies the ups and downs of one of the most successful as well as most destructive companies of Silicon Valley, Uber. It is clear that the series centers on power, greed, ego, and technology while giving the audience a peek into the company’s origins from the perspective of the cofounder and former CEO Travis Kalanick. The visionary drive and ambition of Travis get out of hand, which leads to the downfall of the entire organization. To help you find out all that the series has to offer, we will provide you with the details of where you can stream it.

Is Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber on Netflix?

It’s bad news for Netflix subscribers because ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ is not streaming on Netflix at present, but you can check out ‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker‘ and ‘Halston‘.

Is Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber on Amazon Prime Video?

If you have a Prime subscription, you will have to check out other streaming platforms as this biographical drama series is not available on Amazon Prime Video as of now. Meanwhile, you can consider watching similar alternatives like ‘Z: The Beginning of Everything‘ and ‘Selena’s Secret‘.

Is Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber on Hulu?

No, the drama series cannot be accessed or streamed on Hulu, but lovers of non-fiction series can enjoy watching ‘Fosse/Verdon’ instead, on this link here.

Is Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber on HBO Max?

Presently, the huge collection of movies and TV series on HBO Max doesn’t include ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’. But it does include various other alternatives such as ‘Veneno‘ and ‘Santos Dumont‘.

Where to Watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Online?

Since the biographical drama series is a Showtime production, you can catch the latest episodes on Showtime every Sunday and also on Paramount+ from February 27, 2022, at 10PM ET/PT. As far as online streaming is concerned, you can do so on the official website of Showtime and watch all the episodes of the series.

How to Stream Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber for Free?

At the present moment, you can only watch the drama series on Showtime and its official website as aforementioned. However, if you are not a Showtime subscriber yet, you can register and start your 30-day free trial, and begin watching this highly anticipated TV series for free. However, we are strictly against using illegal means to consume content online as it is disrespectful to the artform.

