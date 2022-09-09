Is The Champion (2020) Based on a True Story?

‘The Champion’ (also known as ‘The Champion of Auschwitz’) is a 2020 sports drama film. The Polish movie is written and directed by Maciej Barczewski. It follows the tale of Tadeusz Pietrzykowski, a Polish boxer who gains fame for his almost undefeated strings of victories in the Nazi concentration camps.

The story is set during the height of the Second World War and follows Pietrzykowski’s nearly impossible fight for survival in the Nazi camps. Hence, viewers must be wondering if actual events or figures inspire the movie. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the inspiration behind ‘The Champion.’

Is The Champion Based on a True Story?

Yes, ‘The Champion’ is based on a true story. The film is based on the life of the real-life Polish boxer Tadeusz “Teddy” Pietrzykowski. Writer-director Maciej Barczewski penned the screenplay inspired by the oxer’s life. Pietrzykowski was born on April 8, 1917, in Warsaw. His father, Tadeusz, was an engineer, and his mother, Sylwina, was a teacher. At a young age, Pietrzykowski joined the boxing section of the Legia Warsaw club and was trained by Feliks Stamm. Soon, Pietrzykowski made a name for himself as a boxer and was at his peak by 1937. However, in September 1939, Germany invaded Poland and Pietrzykowski volunteered in the army.

After Germany defeated Poland, Pietrzykowski attempted to flee to France but was arrested, tortured, and deported. On June 14, 1940, he was transferred from a prison in Tarnów to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Pietrzykowski was among the first prisoners to arrive at the camp. In March 1941, Pietrzykowski began participating in unofficial boxing matches in the concentration camp. His first fight was against Walter Dünning and was crucial in boosting the prisoners’ morale.

Pietrzykowski made a name for himself in the camp by fighting and defeating German officials in the boxing ring. He was nicknamed the “Weiss Nebel” (White Fog) due to his unique fighting style. Pietrzykowski reportedly lost only one fight during his time in Auschwitz and received certain privileges as a reward for his wins.

Later, Pietrzykowski transferred to other camps, such as Neuengamme and Salzgitter. He eventually settled at Bergen-Belsen, from where he was liberated in April 1945. In his later years, Pietrzykowski settled in Bielsko-Biała and worked as a port and physical education teacher after finishing his studies at the University of Physical Education in Warsaw. Pietrzykowski passed away on August 16, 1991, aged 74.

In an interview with Cine Europa, writer-director Maciej Barczewski opened up about adapting the real-life boxer’s riveting true story for the screen. Barczewski revealed that he learned about Pietrzykowski through one of the stories written about the boxer. The director was intrigued by the boxer’s life and extensively researched him before making a film on the subject.

“I was captivated by the fact that, for his fellow inmates, he was a symbol of hope for victory over Nazi terror. At the same time, it turned out that today he is a relatively unknown man, although due to the place and circumstances in which he had to fight his duels, his fights took on an almost mythical character,” Barczewski stated.

In the same interview, Barczewski revealed that he tried to remain authentic about the portal of Pietrzykowski’s life and worked with the boxer’s daughter to craft the film’s story realistically. However, in a separate interview, Barczewski explained that he took some liberties while adapting Pietrzykowski’s life to the screen as narratives of biopics require some streamlining. Hence, he decided to make some cosmetic changes to some events, locations, and characters. Nonetheless, the director affirmed that the film remains true to reality.

Ultimately, ‘The Champion’ is based on a little-known but inspiring true story of survival against all odds through the horrors of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The film depicts real-life boxer Tadeusz “Teddy” Pietrzykowski as a source of hope and strength among the camp’s prisoners. As a result, the viewers learn about his feats in the boxing ring and their impact on the camp and its prisoners. Moreover, the makers have taken the utmost care in sticking to facts while only making minor changes that elevate the real-life story. Hence, viewers receive an emotional, dramatic, and enthralling retelling of Pietrzykowski’s life.

Read More: Where Was The Champion (2020) Filmed?