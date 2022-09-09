Where Was The Champion (2020) Filmed?

‘The Champion’ (alternatively titled ‘The Champion of Auschwitz’) is a 2020 sports drama film based on the life of Polish boxer Tadeusz “Teddy” Pietrzykowski. The film, written and directed by Maciej Barczewski, follows Pietrzykowski as he goes from being a boxer in Poland to a prisoner in the Auschwitz concentration camp, where he survives on his boxing skills and earns a name for himself.

The riveting biopic is set during the Second World War and features some stunning recreations of that era through its locations. Naturally, viewers must be curious to learn more about the locations that feature in the movie. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the filming sites of ‘The Champion.’

‘The Champion’ was filmed primarily on location in Poland, mainly in the cities of Piaseczno, Warsaw, and Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki. Since the story is set in Poland, it is no surprise that the makers chose to shoot the movie in various parts of the country. Principal photography on the project likely commenced near the end of October 2019. Production was wrapped up sometime in January 2020. Let’s take a closer look at the movie’s exact filming spots.

Piaseczno, Poland

Piaseczno, a city in the Piaseczno County of Poland, is the film’s primary shooting destination. The cast and crew filmed several scenes in and around the city situated in the Masovian Voivodeship. It is a part of the Warsaw Metropolitan Area and is located south of the capital city. During filming, the production crew recreated the Auschwitz concentration camp in Piaseczno. The city has a rich history influenced by the Second World War. Therefore, it makes an ideal setting for the movie’s story. Piaseczno is known for its Gothic-Renaissance architecture, which is fully displayed in the film.

Warsaw, Poland

The cast and crew taped some sequences in Warsaw, the capital city of Poland. It is a major cultural, political, and economic hub of the country. Moreover, it is also a popular filming and tourist destination. Films such as ‘The Pianist,’ ‘Queen,’ ‘Inland Empire,’ and ‘The Coldest Game‘ were shot in Warsaw. Local tourist attractions include Warsaw Skyline, Sigismund’s Column, Staszic Palace, Copernicus Monument, and Wilanów Palace. The city is also famous for its delicious food and vibrant nightlife.

Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki, Poland

Interior scenes of the film were partially filmed at Modlin Fortress (also known as Twierdza Modlin), located in the town of Nowy Dwór Mazowieck. It is one of the largest 19th-century fortresses in Poland and was constructed by the French between 1806 to 1812. Presently, it houses Polish military facilities but is also open to tourists. Some scenes of ‘The Champion’ were likely taped in other parts of Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki.

