Is The French Dispatch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

The French Dispatch is a comedy-drama anthology film that has been described by its director and producer Wes Anderson as the love letter to journalists. It centers upon three separate stories set in a fictional 20th-century French city. While one of them focuses on a specific period of civil unrest in France, the other centers upon an art dealer. The films stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand and Timothée Chalamet. Curious to learn more about the film or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is The French Dispatch About?

The film revolves around a journalist from America who has now created his own magazine in France. The consummate professional is a dedicated journalist who fights for what he writes. While recounting his story, the movie also focuses on other separate tales of a fictional 20th-century French city known as the Ennui-sur-Blasé. The film features the period of significant civil unrest of the May 1968 student occupation protests in France and also some exciting tales from the life of the early 20th-century art dealer Lord Duveen. While introducing complex subjects to its viewers, the Wes Anderson directorial keeps a comical tone and has been so effective in getting its central message across that it has been called a tribute to journalism by the critics. In case you too plan on watching the anthology comedy film, then you have come to the right place. Here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is The French Dispatch on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to find other alternatives to watch the comedy-drama anthology film as it is currently not accessible on the platform. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead stream ‘Murder Mystery‘ or ‘The Laundromat.‘

Is The French Dispatch on Hulu?

Hulu’s massive catalog does not include ‘The French Dispatch.’ But there is a possibility that it may eventually be accessible on the platform because Disney owns the studio distributing the film as well as Hulu. However, until we have an official confirmation, viewers looking for other movies on the mega-streamer can watch ‘Big Time Adolescence‘ or ‘Vacation Friends.’

Is The French Dispatch on Amazon Prime?

The Wes Anderson directorial is currently not included in Amazon Prime’s offerings. The film is also not available as on-demand content but may get available for rent/purchase shortly. Therefore, it would be better to check the official website regularly. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can also watch ‘Scare Package‘ or ‘My Spy.‘

Is The French Dispatch on HBO Max?

Since ‘The French Dispatch’ is not accessible on HBO Max, we recommend our readers alternatively watch other comedy films like ‘Trick ‘r Treat‘ or ‘Movie 43.’

Is The French Dispatch on Disney+?

Searchlight Pictures which is distributing the film in the United States is owned by Disney, and there is a possibility that the film will eventually be released on Disney+. However, until there is an official confirmation, it remains mere speculation. So, until there is an announcement, Disney+ subscribers can instead watch other comedy films like ‘Noelle‘ or ‘Cruella.’

Where to Watch The French Dispatch Online?

‘The French Dispatch’ is releasing theatrically all over the United States on October 22, 2021. If you love watching movies in cinema halls, then you can get your tickets for the latest show on Fandango. Following its theatrical run, the film may get included in the catalog of VOD platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Redbox, and Vudu.

How to Stream The French Dispatch for Free?

Since the comedy-drama anthology film is only releasing theatrically as of now, it is current, not possible to watch the movie free of cost. Cord cutters will have to wait for its release on other platforms. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Best Comedy Movies