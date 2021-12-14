Is The French Dispatch on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime? Where to Watch Online?

Set in a fictional 20th-century city, ‘The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun‘ (also known as ‘The French Dispatch’) is an anthology comedy film directed by Wes Anderson. The film recounts several independent stories ranging from the French civil unrest of the late 60s to the life of one of the most influential art dealers of all time. With its hilarious and captivating storytelling, the movie pays a heartwarming tribute to the journalists.

Starring Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, and Léa Seydoux, ‘The French Dispatch’ is a must-watch for Anderson fans who are looking for a comedy film. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is The French Dispatch About?

After settling down in France, an American journalist achieves his lifelong dream of starting his own magazine. Unfortunately, the praise-worthy accomplishment does not make his life any easier as he faces unexpected hurdles in his way. But with his bulldog determination, the consummate professional continues to fight for what he writes and follow his heart. While introducing viewers to an inspiring figure like him, the film offers a unique insight into the French civil unrest of May 1968 and also focuses on one of the most influential art dealers of all time who was active during the early 20th century.

With a strong central message dedicated to honoring the journalists, the film keeps a light-hearted tone and manages to entertain the viewers throughout its 103 minutes run time. In case you are intrigued by the film’s premise as well and plan to watch it, then here’s all the streaming information that you will need.

Is The French Dispatch on Netflix?

‘The French Dispatch’ is currently unavailable on the streaming giant, and it is highly unlikely that it will be included in its catalog even in the future. People who wish to watch other comedy movies may like ‘Work It‘ or ‘Bad Trip.’

Is The French Dispatch on Hulu?

No, the Wes Anderson directorial is not part of Hulu’s massive catalog as of now. Subscribers can search for the film on some other platforms, or they can alternatively stream ‘Buffaloed‘ or ‘The Beach Bum.’

Is The French Dispatch on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular catalog does not include ‘The French Dispatch.’ However, the movie is accessible as on-demand content on the platform, and you can head here to purchase it for $19.99.

Is The French Dispatch on HBO Max?

The Benicio del Toro and Adrien Brody-starrer is inaccessible on HBO Max. Since the film is unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future, viewers who are looking for more comedy movies can watch ‘Married to the Mob.‘

Where to Watch The French Dispatch Online?

You can rent/purchase ‘The French Dispatch’ on video-on-demand platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube. DirecTV also has the anthology comedy film in its catalog.

How to Stream The French Dispatch for Free?

Since the Wes Anderson directorial is only available for rent/purchase on different platforms, it is not possible to watch the film for free, and one has to wait for its availability on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite movies and shows online only after paying for them.

