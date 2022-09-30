Is The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Co-written and directed by Peter Farrelly, ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ is a biographical comedy-drama movie set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War. Based on a true story, it follows John Donohue, a US Marine veteran, who embarks on an unbelievable journey across war-torn Vietnam to support his buddies fighting on the front. Starring Zac Efron in the leading role, the war movie explores the beauty of friendship and how it can help overcome the greatest adversities. Now, if you are interested to know more about this heartwarming movie, we have all the details you need!

What is The Greatest Beer Run Ever About?

John “Chickie” Donohue is a young US Marine veteran who works as a merchant seaman. One night during the ongoing Vietnam War, he meets a few acquaintances in a New York City bar to honor their fallen soldiers. As a gesture of support for his friends still on the battlefield, Chickie accepts the challenge of tracking them in Vietnam and personally delivering them beers to boost their morale. Thus, he sets out on a four-month journey to find his friends, only to be confronted by the harsh realities of the war. So, if you wish to follow Chickie on his incredible journey, here are all the ways you can watch the movie!

Is The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not have ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ as a part of its massive collection. However, you can check out other intriguing war dramas on the streaming platform, like ‘Sand Castle‘ and ‘Operation Mincemeat.’

Is The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look elsewhere for the Zac Efron-starrer as it is not included in the streaming giant’s content catalog. But worry not, as you can enjoy many other alternatives on Hulu, such as ‘Tigerland,’ which tells another moving account of the Vietnam War.

Is The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not have ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ in its regular offerings, users can make the most of their subscriptions to check out movies like ‘Last Flag Flying‘ and ‘We Were Soldiers.’ Both chronicle actual events related to the Vietnam War and pay tribute to the contributions of the brave soldiers on both sides.

Is The Greatest Beer Run Ever on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max does not feature ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ in its extensive content library. Nonetheless, you can turn to plenty of other similar movies on the streaming platform. We recommend you to watch ‘Path to War‘ and ‘The Green Berets.’

Where to Watch The Greatest Beer Run Ever Online?

Currently, the only way to stream ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ online is on Apple TV+. Otherwise, you may opt for a more immersive experience by watching the movie in a nearby theater. For that, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Greatest Beer Run Ever For Free?

Luckily, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial to first-time subscribers; you can avail of it to watch ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ free of cost. That said, we always advise our readers not to resort to illegal methods to access their favorite content and pay for relevant subscriptions instead.

