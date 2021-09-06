Andrew Davis is known for rearing taut and gripping action thrillers like ‘The Fugitive’ and ‘Holes,’ ‘The Guardian’ is a 2006 action-adventure drama film replete with lofty notes and larger-than-life heroes. Within a sprawling runtime of 139 minutes, the movie invokes the myth of the titular guardian of the seas. The director takes the audience to the ice-cold waters off the Alaskan coast to tell the story of a mentor and a mentee. Kevin Costner acts as Ben Randall, the legendary rescuer in the United States Coast Guard, who trains a group of airmen in the Aviation Survival Technician (AST) program.

As a character torn between family and work, Ben only remembers the statistics of people he could not save in his prolific career. When one of his students fails a rescue mission, he must put his life at stake to attain the mythical grandeur. Ashton Kutcher and Melissa Sagemiller assist Kevin Costner in the cast ensemble. Although the movie uses many hackneyed military movie tropes, in the niche genre of Coast Guard movies, it is certainly one of the best out there. However, you may wonder whether the myth of the movie has some historical basis. In that case, let us embark upon an investigation.

Is The Guardian a True Story?

‘The Guardian’ is partially based on a true story. The movie readily blends fact with fiction to deliver its tried and tested genre fiction. Director Andrew Davis created the movie from a script penned by Ron L. Brinkerhoff, who based the story of 2004 Japanese action movie ‘Umizaru.’ The Japanese movie was itself modeled upon the titular manga written by Yōichi Komori and illustrated by Shūhō Satō. Although David Dobkin of ‘Shanghai Knights’ fame was initially slated to direct the movie, Andrew Davis finally became tied to the production. Then, the project was optioned by Disney, and it gradually came to be this star-studded affair.

The early scenes take the audience to the middle of a rescue mission, where Ben Randall loses one of his best friends, Chief Petty Officer Carl Billings. The tragic event instills survivor guilt in Ben, who is reaching the end of his fabled career. On the surface, Ben comes off as cocky, with a flair for antics, but breaking the hard shell reveals a kind-hearted person with relentless care and diligence towards his profession. The early tragic event is reportedly based on a real-life event on August 7, 1981, in the nascent days of Coast Guard Communications Station in Kodiak, Alaska.

When fishing vessel ‘Marlene’ sent out a distress call near Prince William Sound, another vessel relayed the call to the Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) Kodiak. A crew of four on HH-3F Pelican (CG1471) embarked upon the rescue mission in adverse weather, and after an hour, communication broke down between the helicopter and mission control. Holden, the owner of ‘Marlene,’ ultimately came out of the disaster unscathed, but the crew had to pay a heavy price. Lt. Ernest Rivas and AT3 John Snyder Jr. were rescued shortly after, followed by the retrieval of Scott Finfrock, but the body of Lt. Joseph Spoja was never discovered.

The incident is a part of the history of the U.S. Coast Guard, especially the Kodiak station. A painting by Arden Von Dewitz, named ‘That Others May Live,’ commemorates the incident in a frame and still hangs on CG Airsta Kodak. Although the HH-3F Pelican was replaced in the movie by HH-60J Jayhawk, the narrative rings true to the real-life tragedy. Moreover, the movie cast and crew feature actual helicopter pilots, rescue swimmers, and the U.S. Coast Guard ground staff. The clips played during the training sessions in the film are also actual scenes of rescue provided to Walt Disney by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Above all, as the production team was busy filming the show, they were in the middle of real heroism and real tragedies unfolding. Hurricane Katrina had jeopardized production shortly after it was underway, and they had to relocate to Shreveport, Louisiana. But the horrors of the disaster did not leave them, as one of the filming locations, the Louisiana State University of Shreveport, was repurposed as an evacuee shelter accommodating around 1000 people at that time. The director was moved by the heart-rendering accounts of the people shaken by the disaster, and the production team hired around 200 evacuees. Therefore, although the story contains genre tropes from previous genre installments and is somewhat fictional, it ultimately derives a lot of energy from ground reports and historical accounts.

