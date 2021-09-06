Helmed by Andrew Davis and loosely based on the Japanese movie ‘Umizaru,’ ‘The Guardian’ is a military action-adventure movie that revolves around the uncertain and challenging lives of the U.S. Coast Guard unit in Kodiak Alaska. Ben Randall (Kevin Costner) is a strict trainer and prolific rescuer who finds a seemingly disobedient student, Jake Fischer (Ashton Kutcher). After a rough start, they form a strong bond, and the mentor-mentee dynamic would impact both their lives.

The 2006 movie takes much from hackneyed genre tropes to create its tried-and-tested concoction, which nonetheless proves to be potent in energy, heroism, and myth. Most of the movie unfolds along the Alaskan coastline and the tumultuous seas surrounding the region. However, you may be curious about the actual locations where the movie was filmed, and if so, let us take you to the places.

The Guardian Filming Locations

‘The Guardian’ was filmed on locations in and around the US, especially Louisiana. Filming commenced in August 2005 but had some delays incurred due to Hurricane Katrina. Thankfully, the production was wrapped up by December 1, 2005.

Shreveport, Louisiana

The production was slated to begin in New Orleans, and the members even took time to build a huge water tank in the suburb of Slidell to felicitate filming. Only three days after the commencement of filming, production was jeopardized by a calamitous conjecture in the form of devastating Hurricane Katrina, and the structure was wiped out. After the setback by the disaster, production moved to Shreveport, a teeming city in northwest Louisiana, which served as the production headquarters.

A wave pool was constructed from scratch to film some sequences. In the tense early scenes of the movie, we see a U.S. Coast Guard rescue team in the middle of a tricky rescue operation. The production unit built an eight-compartmented 100-by-80-foot concrete pool operated by air pressure to get the ginormous waves necessary for the scenes.

Scenes involving a swimming pool were filmed in the natatorium of Louisiana State University in Shreveport, a public university situated at One University Place in the city of Shreveport. The university was transformed into an evacuee shelter during the filming schedule, and the director recruited around 200 production members and cast extras from the evacuees.

Some wave scenes were also filmed at Louisiana Wave Studios, a one-of-its-kind movie production tank and film studio located at 9162 Sealy on Slack Road in Shreveport.

The director also took his team to Bossier City, a modern metropolis in the parish of the same name in the northwestern region of Louisiana. The cast and crew filmed some exterior sequences at Barksdale Air Force Base, a U.S. Air Force hub located at 40 Barksdale Boulevard on the edge of the city.

Some training sequences were filmed at Camp Minden Training Site, a military base located at 100 Louisiana Avenue in the town of Minden.

Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Some scenes were filmed in Elizabeth City, a city located in the Pasquotank County of North Carolina. A significant portion of the cinematic story unveils in the city of Kodiak in Alaska. USCG Air Station Elizabeth City, a coast guard station located at Weeksville Road Building 47, within the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, along the Pasquotank River, stood in for the chilling Alaskan location in the movie. The crew built an elaborate set using around sixty thousand pounds of ice.

Kodiak, Alaska

The majority of the movie is set in and around the Kodiak station of U.S. Coast Guards, and the director had to send a unit to film scenes in the location. The studio sequences were decidedly not enough to create the ambiance, and second unit filming was carried out on Kodiak.

Astoria, Oregon

Additionally, some sequences were filmed in Astoria, an Oregon port city situated on the bank of the Columbia River near the Pacific. Considered the oldest city in the state, the port-hub is rich in oral history and archaic architecture. If you are to visit the city anytime soon, you must check out the Astoria Column for large murals and a panoramic view of the region, or you may take a tour of the culturally enriched Columbia River Maritime Museum for a crash course in maritime history.

Long Beach, California

The director also took his team to Long Beach, a coastal port-city located within Los Angeles County in Southern California. Due to the region’s confluence of cultures, it is frequented by filmmakers and local tourists. If you consider yourself a patron of the arts, try the Museum of Latin American Art, and if you are more of a shark lagoon person, you should opt for the waterfront Aquarium of the Pacific.

