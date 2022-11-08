Is The Gunman (2015) Based on a True Story?

‘The Gunman’ (2015), directed by Pierre Morel, is an intense action thriller movie set in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during political unrest based on mining operations. To survive, an ex-black ops assassin, Jim Terrier (Sean Penn), who spent eight years hiding out after killing the mining minister of the DRC must play the cat-and-mouse game while carrying the baggage of his past. Searching for clues about a hit team attempting to kill him, Jim retraces his steps and finds his long-lost girlfriend, Annie.

The movie explores how his problematic past is submerged in PTSD episodes with the thrilling search for the main suspect out to get him. The real scenes of mining operations in Congo, the backdrop of political unrest where a country is on the brink of a civil war, the authentic imagery of people suffering, and the brilliant performance of the actors make the film very convincing. If the impressive visuals, from the setting of a clad Congo to the backdrop of the high-octane chase and fight sequences, leave you wondering whether the film is based on real-life events, here is everything you need to know.

Is The Gunman a True Story?

No, ‘The Gunman’ is not based on a true story. The movie is inspired by the novel, ‘The Prone Gunman’ by the French writer Jean-Patrick Manchette. The crime thriller novel itself is a work of fiction. Screenwriters Pete Travis, Don Macpherson, and Sean Penn (protagonist Jim Terrier) have developed the crime thriller novel for the screen by successfully recreating the backdrop for the assassination of the mining minister of Congo by a team of black-ops funded by different mining companies whose interests lay in the mining sector of Congo.

Based on a fictional script, the movie effectively paints a picture of the situation in a war-clad Congo in 2006, where a mercenary assassin (Jim Terry) shoots the mining minister, which induces further geopolitical issues in a war-clad Congo. After the commencement and the success of ‘Operation Calvary’ or the assassination of the mining minister, Jim Terry, the ‘gunman’ is forced into hiding, leaving his beloved Annie behind. Eight years later, Jim is seen to be on his atonement journey, where he digs wells to provide clean water for the people whom he wronged once.

Jim is soon faced with a surprise hit squad that is sent to kill him. Jim attempts to find out who sent for them while undergoing severe PTSD attacks. He is later reunited with his long-lost lover, and together they play the game of cats and mice to find the mastermind behind his attempted murder. The movie’s assertiveness in addressing the hardship of Congo and the life of an ex-mercenary solider who is constantly haunted by his past, makes the movie so believable. The action-packed scenes and the chase scenes closely resonated with other action-thriller movies.

One such film is ‘Taken‘ (2008) by the same director Pierre Morel. With actors like Liam Neeson, ‘Taken’ follows the story of an ex-CIA officer Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson), who sets out to find the kidnappers of his daughter Kim and her friend Amanda. The film’s action scenes are very similar to ‘The Gunman’, if not more. Another action-thriller movie very similar to the films above is ‘The November Man’ (2014), based on the novel “There are No Spies” by Bill Granger.

‘The November Man’, starring Pierce Brosnan as the lead, follows the story of ex-CIA agent Peter Devereaux (Brosnan), who is brought back to service to retrieve a Russian agent, who happens to be his former lover. Due to unfortunate circumstances, she gets killed, and the rogue agent, Devereaux, attempts to seek revenge. Much like ‘The Gunman’ centring around the protagonist who attempts to find the people who want him dead in a chase game, ‘The November Man‘ seeks out in search of the killers of his former lover in great action-packed scenes.

Thus, taking everything into account, we reiterate that ‘The Gunman’ is a purely fictional action thriller film driven by a geopolitical narrative around the illegal mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a man who attempts to escape his dark past.

