Where Was The Gunman (2015) Filmed?

Directed by Perre Morel, ‘The Gunman’ is a fast-paced action thriller movie set amidst the political turmoil in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The film is based on the novel, ‘The Prone Gunman’ by the French writer Jean-Patrick Manchette. With Sean Penn as the protagonist, co-writer and co-producer for this geo-political thriller, the film sets high standards for the action-thriller genre. Other members of the cast include Javier Bardem (Felix Marti), Jasmine Trinca (Annie), Mark Rylance (Terrance Cox), Ray Winstone (Stanley), Idris Elba (Jackie Barnes), and others.

The film revolves around the survival of an ex-black ops assassin (Jim Terry) who, after eight years of going into hiding for the assassination of the mining minister of DRC, must play the game of cats and mice to save his life with his past on his back. While looking for buried information about a hit squad seeking to assassinate him, Terry (Sean Penn) runs across his once-lost sweetheart again (Jasmine Trinca). The film explores the suspenseful hunt for the primary suspect who is out to get him and how it’s connected to his troubled history. The film takes the audience through diverse panoramas across different locations where thrilling action scenes are shot. If you are curious to find out where ‘The Gunman’ was shot, you have come to the right place.

The Gunman Filming Locations

Though the film was set in the Democratic Republic of Congo, most of the scenes projected as Congo, Africa, were in reality shot in Barcelona, Spain. Most of the scenes of the film were shot in Barcelona, Spain. Other locations include Cape Town, London, Gibraltar, and Los Angeles. The production commenced on June 21, 2013, and concluded after over two months in September 2013. If you are wondering about the exact locations we see in the film, here’s everything you need to know!

Barcelona, Spain

Most of the scenes projected as Congo were shot in Barcelona, Spain. Using Barcelona as a stand-in for Congo seemed perfect for director Morel due to the old buildings, open spaces, and busy streets. The jungle scenes were simply “palm tree nursery that we invaded and created our jungle”, More told Conde Nast Traveler during an interview. The scenes at Felix’s (Javier Bardem) farmhouse with wine barrels had been shot in a mansion in Barcelona, where the location provided additional props like “beautiful barrels of wine”. In the same interview, Morel quoted, “One of the benefits of shooting part of the film in Barcelona was that the cast and crew didn’t need to travel very far to find unique looks”.

Other scenes shot in the location were the bullfighting scenes at the Plaza de Toros Monumental de Barcelona, now a museum. The dinner scene with Felix and Annie, where Jim met Annie after eight years, was filmed at the famous Placa Reial at 13, Carrer d’Obradors. Other scenes in the location include the passage scene where Annie is mad and leaves Jim in a passage that was shot at Passatge de Bacardi. The office where Jim gives Felix a surprise visit to gain more information about the hit squad was shot in Diagonal Zero Zero at 5, Placa d’Ernest Lluch i Martin.

Even the busy bazaar scenes in Congo were shot at a regular street close to La Rambla that the director passed on as an African bazaar. Morel told Conte Nast Traveler, “The nice thing about Barcelona is that there are all of these old beautiful streets that you could just wander for hours and hours.”

Another famous scene shot in the location was the scene with Jim and interpole agent Jackie Barnes on a bench outside Aquila Corp. The Aquila Corp office building is actually the W Barcelona hotel at Passeig del Mare Nostrum, where the reception scenes of Aquila Corp was also shot. Other films have used this beautiful location and series such as ‘Uncharted‘ (2022), ‘Game of Thrones (2011-2019), ‘Killing Eve’ (2018-2022), ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ (2008), ‘Mama (I)’ (2013), ‘The Machinist’ (2004), and others.

Madrid, Spain

Though the actual bullfighting arena used in the film was in Barcelona, the real bullfighting scenes were shot in Madrid. As Barcelona banned bullfighting in 2012, using the Madrid location to shoot the real bullfighting scenes in the film is justified. Madrid is home to one of the only places where real bullfighting is still observed and considered art.

London, United Kingdom

Many of the scenes in the film were set and shot in London. The film highlights drone views of the Tower of London and Tower Bridge. Jim is seen to leave the office of Cox (Mark Rylance) at 22 Bartholomew Lane, and he passes the Social Stock Exchange to enter the bank station at 1 Cornhill, London. A few scenes of the film were shot in the Wimbledon Studios in Wimbledon. Famous movies that have been shot here include ‘Episodes’ (2011-2017), ‘The Iron Lady’ (2011), and others.

Los Angeles, California

The airport scenes in the film were shot in Los Angeles at Aero Mock-Ups at 13126 Saticoy Street I North Hollywood, a studio where mock-up airports and aeroplane scenes are shot. Other famous films shot in the location are, ‘Contagion’ (2011), ‘RED 2’ (2013), ‘Million Dollar Arm (2014), and others.

Gibraltar

In the film, a bird-eye shot of Gibraltar is seen right before the scene on the bench outside W Barcelona (Aquila Corp) between Interpol agent Jackie and Jim, where the following scenes are supposed to take place. Gibraltar is a beautiful place located at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, whose landscape is perfect for an aerial shot. Other films and series that have been filmed in the location are ‘You Only Live Twice (1967), ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987), ‘Spies Like Us, ‘Styx (I)’ (2018), and others.

Cape Town, South Africa

Few of the film’s scenes were shot in Cape Town, highlighting the political turmoil in Congo. Shooting in Cape Town provided the authenticity that the film needed based on the plot’s setting in Africa. The beautiful wilderness and political danger that Congo projected were effectively portrayed in the scenes shot in the location. Other films and series that have been filmed here are ‘Black Mirror’ (2011-2019), ‘Homeland’ (2011-2020), ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015), ‘The Empty Man (2020), and others.

