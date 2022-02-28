7 Movies Like Uncharted You Must See

Ruben Fleischer’s adventure film ‘Uncharted’ centers around Nathan Drake and his mentor Victor Sullivan, who teams up to discover the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition. The mentee and mentor attempt to beat the odds of finding the treasure as they face opposition from billionaire Santiago Moncada and mercenary leader Jo Braddock. Based on the eponymous game series by Naughty Dog, the film offers an enthralling treasure hunt for the audiences to relish. If you are in search of similar entertaining movies, we have compiled a list of recommendations. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Uncharted’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Fool’s Gold (2008)

Andy Tennant’s ‘Fool’s Gold’ centers around Ben “Finn” Finnegan and Tess Finnegan, a recently divorced couple who reunite to discover the treasure inside Aurelia, a Spanish galleon that got sunk during the 1715 Treasure Fleet. During their hunt for the treasure, romance blooms again between them. Like ‘Uncharted,’ the heart of the film is a fictional treasure with historical references entwined with the narrative. If the former follows a mentee and mentor, the latter follows a couple, both groups eyeing a fortune ahead of other competitors.

6. National Treasure (2004)

Jon Turteltaub’s ‘National Treasure’ is one of the most popular treasure hunt movies of all time. The first film of the ‘National Treasure’ film series, the Nicolas Cage-starrer follows Benjamin Franklin Gates, a treasure hunter who tries to discover a national treasure hidden by the early settlers of the American nation. ‘National Treasure,’ like ‘Uncharted,’ also offers an engrossing mystery that revolves around a map that leads to a fascinating treasure. Both films are two incredible examples of treasure-based action-adventure movies with a foundation of captivating historical references.

5. Romancing the Stone (1984)

Starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Romancing the Stone’ depicts an engaging tale of Jack T. Colton and Joan Wilder, who uses a map sent by Joan’s brother-in-law to retrieve a famed treasure called El Corazón. Like Nate and Sully, Jack and Joan are joined together in pursuit of a treasure. While the former duo uses their mentee-mentor relationship to acquire the treasure, the latter is connected with the romance that entwines them to obtain an invaluable enormous emerald. ‘Romancing the Stone’ is a perfect film to watch if you are keen on watching another internationally-set treasure hunt.

4. Three Kings (1999)

David O. Russell’s ‘Three Kings’ is a treasure hunt movie with a twist. Rather than distant histories and unbelievable treasures, the film focuses on a treasure hunt set in the background of 1991 uprisings in Iraq as four American soldiers find their way to bunkers filled with gold bullion stolen from Kuwait. Even though the film, like ‘Uncharted,’ is an entertaining treasure hunt-ride, it offers relevant commentary on the United States’ foreign policy to Middle East crises of the late 20th century, making it a stand-out achievement. If you loved Mark Wahlberg’s Sully in ‘Uncharted,’ prepare to admire his performance as Sergeant First Class Troy Barlow alongside George Clooney in ‘Three Kings.’

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

The first film of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film series, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ doesn’t need any introduction. Gore Verbinski’s film centers around the astounding treasure of Cortés AKA the treasure of the Isla de Muerta. Pirate Captain Jack Sparrow teams up with Will Turner against Hector Barbossa, who stole Jack’s ship and 882 pieces of the cursed treasure. If you loved ‘Uncharted’ and are looking forward to watching another action-adventure with a stunning treasure at the heart of the narrative, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ will not disappoint you.

2. Treasure Island (1950)

As far as the treasure hunt is concerned, Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel ‘Treasure Island’ is nothing short of a foundational creation. Byron Haskin’s ‘Treasure Island’ is an influential film that possesses the heart and soul of Stevenson’s novel. The film follows Jim Hawkins, who finds a map to the treasure of the infamous pirate Captain Flint. His adventures to retrieve the treasure goes haywire when several others become part of his mission. The captivating film is a gateway to the treasure hunt movies and one of the primal inspirations of numerous movies that were released from the 1950s. If a treasure hunt classic appeals to you upon watching ‘Uncharted,’ ‘Treasure Island’ is a no-brainer pick.

1. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’ is one of the greatest and most influential films ever made. Directed by the master filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the film centers around the namesake character, who is on a mission to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis. Starring Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, the film progresses through Jones’ efforts to get better off the Nazis to acquire the Ark upon teaming up with his former lover Marion Ravenwood.

If ‘Uncharted’ is an exemplary example of the treasure hunt movies of our time, ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’ is the epitome of the subgenre as a whole. If you are up for a roller-coaster masterpiece, the Spielberg film is a must-watch!

