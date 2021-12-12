Is The Hating Game Based on a True Story?

Director Peter Hutchings has previously wowed critics with the adventure comedy movie ‘Then Came You.’ Fiery office rom-com movie ‘The Hating Game’ marks the director’s fourth feature-length foray. Lucy Hale of ‘Pretty Little Liars‘ takes up the role of Lucy Hutton, an unyielding publishing professional hoping to leave a mark in her company. At the same time, she is unwilling to compromise her ethics. However, they become instant enemies when she meets cold but calculative co-worker Joshua.

While on a game of one-upping one another, the rivalry gradually turns into obsession. As obsession gives rise to an irresistible attraction, the possibility of romance lingers on the horizon. Austin Stowell, whose previous credits include Steven Spielberg‘s ‘Bridge of Spies,’ takes up the role of Joshua Templeman against Hale and a slew of noted screen personalities. Although rivalry often turns into romance in movies, you may wonder whether any actual event inspires the story. If that question has indeed popped up in your mind, allow us to delve deeper into the matter.

Is The Hating Game a True Story?

No, ‘The Hating Game’ is not based on a true story. However, the love-hate story of the movie may come off as relatable for some. Peter Hutchings directed the film from a screenplay penned by Christina Mengert. The script, we come to know, was based on the debut novel of the same name by bestselling author Sally Thorne. The story was released in 2016, and the enthralling success of the book entailed it being sold in over twenty-five countries. It also had the prestige of becoming the 2018 USA Today bestseller.

Considering the book’s popularity among global fans, it was only a matter of time before a production house would option it. Sally wrote the book within six weeks from the comfort of her Gordon residence. It was a gift for a colleague who became an invaluable friend. Bored with her corporate job, Sally thought of taking up creative writing as a hobby. The friend suggested she write a story as a birthday gift, and when Sally asked for a keyword prompt, the friend spilled the word “nemesis.”

The rest of the story gradually fell in place. As the author divulged in an interview, Sally was struggling with a terrible office job of her own while writing the book. Therefore, the corporate ambiance of the story also comes off as entirely authentic. The book’s story unfolds from a female perspective, which creates the mysterious aura around Lucy’s “nemesis,” Joshua. As Sally’s books are narrated from a woman’s perspective, we may assume that she incorporated some of her work and life experiences into the book. The awaited hour came in May 2019, when the project was first announced.

‘The Tomorrow People’ famed Robbie Amell was first considered in the role of Joshua, but a scheduling clash saw him dropping out of the project. The part finally went to Austin Towell, who shows hilariously deadpan expressions and command over the character. In the end, the credit for the movie’s realism goes to the lead pair, who always remain in their respective characters. Moreover, the actors performed the stunts, which lent the story another layer of realism. They planned the sequences with an onboard stunt coordinator to ensure nobody was hurt. Therefore, the story may come off as fictional, but the depiction of the material is quite realistic.

