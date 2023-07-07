Is The Out-Laws Based on a True Story?

Directed by Tyler Spindel, Netflix’s action comedy film, ‘The Out-Laws,’ follows the story of Owen, a bank manager whose life turns upside down when he meets his future in-laws for the first time. Ready to marry his girlfriend, Parker, Owen is excited when he discovers that his in-laws, Billy and Lilly, who had become distant from their daughter for the past few years, decide to show up after all. Things take an interesting turn when Owen’s bank is robbed by the infamous Ghost Bandits, who have been on the law’s radar for a very long time.

Owen suspects that his in-laws might be the culprits, and the quest to uncover the truth leads him down a dangerous path where he is forced to become a bank robber himself. The story takes many twists and turns and makes one wonder if something like this could actually happen to someone. Here’s what you need to know about the inception of ‘The Out-Laws.’

Is The Out-Laws a True Story?

No, ‘The Out-Laws’ is not based on a true story. It is an original story written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove. Calling it “an action version of ‘Meet the Parents,’” director Tyler Spindel revealed that the idea for the film was first pitched to Adam DeVine, who plays the lead role while also serving as the film’s producer. The writers gave DeVine the logline in the simplest of terms. What if his in-laws were outlaws? What would you do if you found out your in-laws were criminals?

Once the idea took root, Devine got involved with developing the script with the writers, and eventually, Spindel was brought on board to direct the film. When he read the script, Spindel saw the potential of an exciting action movie with all the quirks of a comedy. Referring to himself as a “huge action junkie,” he revealed that he was influenced by filmmakers like Jon Favreau and Michael Bay.

While comedy takes up a lot of space in the film, Spindel wanted it to be full of action scenes, which included car chases and shootouts. He wanted the film to rise above being a typical comedy and turned it into his version of a “big and wild” thing, replete with “some ‘Fast and Furious’ moments.” Apart from the action, the director also tried to take a wilder approach to comedy and encouraged improv while filming.

“I like to run a kind of loose set, and I feel like you can find pearls and gems and improv and things you never even thought of in the script phase. So I like to just let it go loose,” he said. The director encouraged the actors to push the envelope and shot a scene several times to find a moment that could be integrated with the script to enhance the comedy. Several scenes in the film result from the actors being allowed to run loose on the set and improvising things to deliver a fun-filled ride.

With the star-studded cast, most of whom have known each other for a long time, the film was at an advantage. Actors Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev, who have worked with each other before and have known each other for a good part of the decade, revealed that it was easy for them to jump into their roles and portray the relationship between two people who know each other inside out. The similar connection between other actors allowed them to bring that familiarity to the audience and make their roles and relationships more believable.

With all its comedy and action, the only thing Spindel wanted from ‘The Out-Laws’ was to be “something fun, and big, and wild” that would entertain the audience and immerse them completely in the experience. Considering all this, we can say that the film is entirely fictional, though the actors and the director have tried to infuse it with real emotion and real chemistry to make it a fun watch.

