Where Was Netflix’s The Out-Laws Filmed?

Helmed by Tyler Spindel, Netflix’s ‘The Out-Laws’ is an action comedy movie that follows a young, straight-laced bank manager named Owen Browning, who is about to tie the knot with the love of his life, Parker. On one of the days leading to the wedding, his bank is infiltrated by a pair of masked criminals known as the “Ghost Bandits,” who hold everyone inside hostage until they get what they want. Since the robbery occurs during the wedding week when Parker’s parents have just arrived in the city, Owen can’t help but suspect that his future in-laws are the masked robbers who broke into his bank.

Featuring a star-studded cast comprising Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, and more, each of their brilliant onscreen performances elevates the quality of the narrative. Moreover, the use of some exciting visuals and locations while the protagonists stay on the run makes it natural for the audience to wonder where ‘The Out-Laws’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The Out-Laws Filming Locations

‘The Out-Laws’ was filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in different parts of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. As per reports, the principal photography for the Nina Dobrev starrer commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse all the specific locations where Owen tries to impress his in-laws and get on their good side in the Netflix movie!

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

The entire movie was reportedly shot in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, also known as Metro Atlanta. Out of all the parts in the metropolitan area, the production team mainly set up camp in the city of Atlanta, which is considered the economic, cultural, and demographic center of Metro Atlanta. The city of Fairburn also served as one of the filming sites for the movie.

Other than that, according to reports, in November 2021, the team spent a week or so shooting several pivotal sequences, including shootout and chase scenes, for ‘The Out-Laws’ in Tucker. In particular, the bar scene was recorded on Main Street in the city. In an early June 2023 interview with People, director Tyler Spindel spilled some beans about how he attempted to shoot the movie. He explained, “We really tried to push the envelope and find set pieces that no one’s seen before… it’s a wild, fun ride.”

Spindel expanded jokingly, “I was really method about directing this film, even robbed a few banks to make sure it felt authentic. I used my one phone call for this interview.” Sprawling across the low foothills of the Appalachian Mountains to the north, the Atlanta Metropolitan Area provides the scenic backdrop of the mountains, and it did the same for ‘The Out-Laws’ in many scenes. The interior scenes involving the residence of Owen and his fiancé, his bank, and the party where Owen’s parents meet his fiancé’s parents for the first time were probably taped inside actual establishments within the metropolitan area.

Apart from the chase scene where the protagonists run over various graves in a cemetery, which was shot on a set that the filming unit specially constructed for this particular scene, most of the exterior scenes of ‘The Out-Laws’ were recorded on location. In doing so, the production team included shots of several popular buildings and landmarks in the backdrop. Some attractions you might spot are George State Capitol, the Fox Theatre, Bank of America Plaza, Truist Park, and Centennial Olympic Park. Besides, Metro Atlanta’s locales have been featured in multiple film and TV projects, such as ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘Red Notice,’ ‘American Made,’ ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’ and ‘Cobra Kai.’

