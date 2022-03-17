Is the Serpent Dead in Raised by Wolves?

‘Raised by Wolves’ is a science fiction drama series that tells the story of two androids, Father (Abubakar Salim) and Mother / Lamia (Amanda Collin), who are sent to Kepler-22b to restart the human civilization after Earth becomes uninhabitable due to a cataclysmic war between the atheists and Mithraics, who follow the sun god, Sol. The androids bring 12 human embryos to the exoplanet, but only six children are born. And even among them, only one boy named Campion survives in the harsh condition.

In season 1, Mother becomes pregnant. This 7th embryo grows inside Mother’s body, unlike its siblings. When it finally comes out of Mother through her mouth, it is revealed to be a leech-like creature. Mother and Father try to destroy in a suicidal flight to the planet’s core, but the plan fails, and the Serpent escapes on the other side of the planet. If you are wondering whether it dies in ‘Raised by Wolves,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is the Serpent Dead?

Yes, the Serpent is dead. In season 2, the Serpent keeps shedding its skin and growing. Its initial smooth skin later becomes scaly. Despite its monstrous form, it is revealed to be quite intelligent. Moreover, Mother discovers that it’s herbivorous. She thought that she had become pregnant because of her encounters with the man who reprogrammed her, Campion Sturges, in the simulation but later finds out it was the mysterious entity that is the source of the Voice or the Signal. Still, she feels a sense of connection with the Serpent and brings it to the Collective.

Initially, everything seems to go well save for the Serpent’s brief bouts of sibling jealousy directed at Campion. But then, the entity turns Sue into a tree. After this, the Serpent goes into a frenzy and breaks out of its enclosure before devouring the Sue tree in its entirety. It then transforms once more, growing tentacles. It is revealed that it now has some of Mother’s powers.

Mother learns from the Grandmother, the ancient android that Father revived, that the weaponized Serpent will now try to destroy the world because that’s what the entity wishes it to do. However, the Serpent seems to be more concerned about its jealousy toward Campion than the eradication of humanity. Mother tries to destroy it in her necromancer form, but her caregiving programming overrides everything else. The Serpent is still her seventh child, and her programming recognizes it as such.

In the season 2 finale, on the advice of Grandmother, Mother puts on the former’s veil to suppress her emotions and goes hunting for the Serpent. She finds the creature while it’s chasing Campion. Mother and the Serpent fly beyond the planet’s atmosphere before Mother grabs the creature by its tentacles and hits it with one of her deadly sound blasts. She follows it as it falls to the ground. She then rips its brain out through its eyes, killing it.

