Raised By Wolves Season 2 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained: Is Sue Dead?

The mythology of ‘Raised by Wolves’ continues to expand in the sixth episode of its second season. Marcus (Travis Fimmel) is brought to the Collective by Father (Abubakar Salim) and Lucius. Mother (Amanda Collin) orders him to tell the truth about his powers and renounce his faith in front of everyone, including Paul and the other children. Marcus admits that he is not special but refuses to abandon his faith in Sol. Tempest discovers that she will give birth much sooner than expected. Father begins to communicate with the ancient android, and Campion starts calling her Grandmother. A recently converted Sue (Niamh Algar) breaks Marcus out from the holding cell. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Raised By Wolves’ season 2 episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Raised By Wolves Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In season 2 episode 6, titled ‘The Tree,’ Campion tries to establish himself as the leader of the settlement on Mother’s advice, with not-so-promising outcomes. Father and Lucius return to the settlement with Marcus. Mother imprisons him, much to Lucius’ displeasure as he wants to kill the other man. When Sue hears the news of the capture of the “terrorist,” she carefully doesn’t let her true feelings be telegraphed. After saving Paul with the help of the Signal, Sue has come to believe that it’s benevolent, even if it’s not divine. She goes to see Marcus in secret and reveals that she is now a believer.

During a routine check-up of Tempest and her baby, Sue finds out that the birth is imminent. Upon hearing this, Tempest becomes terrified. She is not ready to welcome the child that was conceptualized through rape. Earlier in the season, an atheist couple agreed to take the child, but in the aftermath of Mother taking over the Collective, they were among the people that left the settlement.

In a scene charged with religious symbolism, Tempest walks to the acid sea and gives birth on the rocky shores. She discovers that Mother was right. The moment she sees the child, she feels a desperate need to hold it and protect it. However, the baby’s cries wake up one of the devolved humans that now live under the sea. It rises from the sea and wrenches the baby away from Tempest. The creature’s chest opens up like a vault, and it places the baby there. Tempest is left with burned hands, fear, and relentless grief.

Meanwhile, Mother finds out how far Father has progressed with his project. Grandmother was created by the human civilization that lived on Kepler-22b thousands of years ago. Campion’s touch seems to activate her. She speaks the ancient Mithraic language. As she starts to glow with a golden hue, Campion realizes that Grandmother was the one who saved him from Tamerlane.

After analyzing her, Father and Mother discover that Grandmother’s hardware is identical to Mother with one key difference: instead of the weapon system that Mother as a Necromancer has, Grandmother has something unique and mysterious. For now, Mother decides to keep the ancient android away from the children.

Raised By Wolves Season 2 Episode 6 Ending: What Happened to Sue? Is She Dead?

In the previous episode, Sue saved Paul’s life using a method she saw in her vision. In episode 6, She follows the Signal’s instructions and steals a dodecahedron box, an ancient Mithraic artifact from the vault of the settlement. The Signal urges her to plant the seed. Believing that it’s inside the box, she and Paul try to open it with a laser beam. While it does nothing to the box, the Serpent begins screaming and becomes agitated as if it’s in pain.

Sue breaks Marcus out, and they flee from the settlement with Paul. Sue sings Paul the Mithraic lullaby that Ambrose sang in episode 4. While Paul falls asleep, the words of the lullaby open the box, revealing a seed inside. As soon as Sue takes the seed on her hand, it immerses in her body. She stumbles away from Marcus and Paul. It seems that something has taken over her body. Soon, she drops to her knees and starts digging. The following morning, Marcus and Paul wake up to find a moderately tall tree in front of them. Marcus bites into the meat of one of its fruits and sees the ripples in the tree bark.

If Kepler-22b is indeed supposed to represent the Garden of Eden, this tree must be the stand-in for the Tree of Knowledge. After eating its fruit, Marcus realizes what has happened to Sue, just as Paul calls for her. Perhaps this is what the warning was about in the metal card that Marcus gives to Lucius earlier in the episode. For the successful implantation of the tree, a sacrifice was required. And Sue became that sacrifice. She is not necessarily dead but has become part of the tree.

Read More: Who Is Nerva in Raised by Wolves Season 2?