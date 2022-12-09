Is The Whale on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, ‘The Whale’ is a compelling psychological drama movie that follows Charlie, an obese English teacher who lives alone in his apartment. Despite being reclusive, he wishes to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie. Surprisingly, this is bumpy for him, as she is not the same sweet little girl he had known years ago. Featuring nuanced performances by a talented ensemble led by Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink, ‘The Whale’ is a touching tale about loss, redemption, and self-acceptance. So, if you wish to know more about this movie, we have you covered!

What is The Whale About?

Charlie, an English teacher, grapples with morbid obesity, leading to severe health complications, including a heart attack. He lives isolated from the world in his apartment and uses food to cope with his grief. However, Charlie secretly hopes to reconcile with his teenage daughter, Ellie, whom he has drifted apart from over the years.

But when Charlie reaches out to Ellie, he is taken aback by her acid-tongued and bitter behavior. Yet, despite her meanness toward him, the persistent father refuses to give up and tries to show her how much she’s loved. Now, if you wish to watch the movie and find out if he succeeds, here’s how you can do so.

Is The Whale on Netflix?

Unfortunately, users won’t find ‘The Whale’ on Netflix, but they can enjoy similarly moving drama movies on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘Marriage Story‘ and ‘Pieces of a Woman.’ Though not about father-daughter relationships, both films present equally poignant portraits of family and grief.

Is The Whale on Hulu?

While ‘The Whale’ is not included in Hulu’s massive content library, you can utilize your subscription to watch critically-acclaimed alternatives like ‘Nomadland‘ and ‘Four Good Days.’ The latter is also about a parent-child relationship and healing from trauma.

Is The Whale on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not feature ‘The Whale’ in its diverse movie and TV show collection. Nevertheless, users can check out some interesting options the streamer offers, such as ‘My Policeman,’ which also revolves around a heartbreaking gay relationship. Another good option is ‘Our Friend,’ which speaks of loss and redemption as beautifully as the Brendan Fraser-starrer.

Is The Whale on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Whale’ is not a part of HBO Max’s vast content catalog. But don’t be disappointed, as you can still enjoy many interesting psychological drama movies on the streaming giant, including ‘Good Will Hunting‘ and ‘The Wrestler.’ Interestingly, the latter is another of Darren Aronofsky’s masterpieces.

Where to Watch The Whale Online?

Since ‘The Whale’ has received a limited theatrical release, it is currently unavailable to stream, rent, or buy online. Hence, if you cannot wait to watch the movie, you can catch it in your nearest movie hall by checking show timings and tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Whale For Free?

We hate to tell you that since ‘The Whale’ is only playing in select movie theatres, there is no way right now to watch the movie without any cost. All you can do is wait for it to arrive on any digital platform that offers free trials to first-time subscribers. That said, we always request our readers not to use illegal means to enjoy their favorite content and instead pay for the relevant channels.

Read More: Where Was The Whale Filmed?