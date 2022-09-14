Is The Woman King on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, ‘The Woman King’ is a historical epic film set in the early 19th Century. The movie revolves around the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit tasked with the protection of the Kingdom of Dahomey, located in Western Africa. Nanisca, the general of the unit, trains the new recruits in the art of warfare in order to stand against those who seek to destroy their way of life. With the Europeans advancing towards Dahomey, the Agojie warriors give their all to safeguard their lands and protect their kingdom.

Starring Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, and Lashana Lynch, the movie has been lauded for its action sequences, visual appeal, and casting choices, among other things. As a blend of history and fiction, the film may not be an accurate depiction of the events that took place in real life, but it does bring attention to an overlooked piece of the past. If you want to check out the movie on your own, here’s how you can do it!

What is The Woman King About?

Partially based on real-life events, ‘The Woman King’ tells the story of the Agojie, the all-female warrior group of the Kingdom of Dahomey. For years, the unit has had the duty of serving and protecting its kingdom. In the 1820s, General Nanisca seeks to train new members and prepare for war in order to stop those who pose a threat to their very way of living. As the Europeans come closer and closer to the borders of Dahomey, the female fighters stand ready to protect their people even at the cost of their lives. If you want to know where a person can watch the movie, we have your back!

Is The Woman King on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not have ‘The Woman King,’ though its media library does offer several similar movies. For those who were intrigued by the premise of the Viola Davis starrer, we recommend ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.’ It tells the story of Nelson Mandela, his role in the fight against Apartheid, and his importance in the history of South Africa.

Is The Woman King on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not have ‘The Woman King,’ but do not let that disappoint you. Instead, subscribers to the platform can check out ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’ The biographical film tells how Billie Holiday, a beloved African-American singer, became the target of the government as they tried to racialize their fight against narcotics.

Is The Woman King on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not host ‘The Woman King’ to its members. They can instead use their regular membership to watch movies such as ‘Prince Among Slaves.’ Based on the true story of Prince Abdul-Rahman, the film shows how he was stolen from his home in West Africa and sold into slavery.

Is The Woman King on HBO Max?

‘The Woman King’ is not available on HBO Max. However, the platform does offer some excellent alternatives like ‘Black Girl‘ and ‘12 Years a Slave.’ The movies shed light on some crucial aspects of history that have helped shape the way that many people of African descent live today.

Where to Watch The Woman King Online?

As of writing, ‘The Woman King’ is not available on any online platforms. To watch the movie in theatres near you, book your tickets here!

How to Stream The Woman King for Free?

Given the non-availability of ‘The Woman King’ on any streaming platform, it is not possible to watch the film for free over the internet. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the movie. Paying for relevant channels helps those who work hard and bring such stories to you.

