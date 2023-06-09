Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The seventh installment in the ‘Transformers‘ live-action movie series and based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is a science fiction action movie that revolves around the new faction of Transformers, namely the Maximals, who become allies with the Autobots in the fight for Earth. Helmed by Steven Caple Jr., the standalone sequel to ‘Bumblebee’ and the prequel to the 2007 film ‘Transformers’ features Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, along with the voice cast, including Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Although it opened to mixed reviews from critics, if you have been a fan of the entire franchise, you must be excited to learn more about this film. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Set in the 1990s, the narrative follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots who are faced with their toughest challenge yet as a deadly threat capable of destroying the Earth emerges out of the blue. Now, by teaming up with the powerful Maximals, the Autobots must give their everything in order to prevent the destruction of the entire planet. Do you wish to find out how the Maximals and Autobots work together? Well, for that, you will need to watch the action film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on Netflix?

It is highly unfortunate that Netflix doesn’t house ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar sci-fi movies, such as ‘Spectral‘ and ‘Jung_E.’

Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on Disney+?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is unavailable in Disney+’s extensive catalog of content. However, you have the option to check out other action thrillers that the streamer offers, including ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’

Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can make the most of your subscription and turn to similar films like ‘Edge of Tomorrow.’

Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on Hulu?

No, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is not a part of Hulu’s library. Talking of the streamer’s library, there are several other alternatives you can turn to using your subscription. You might enjoy watching ‘Blade Runner 2049.’

Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the fourth installment of the film series ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ can be accessed on the streaming giant. You can do so by heading over here! Besides that, we also recommend you watch ‘Robocop.’

Where to Watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Online?

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ has been released exclusively in theaters at the moment. So, you don’t have the option to watch the Steven Caple Jr. directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. However, if you wish to get an immersive experience, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Transformers: Rise of the Beasts For Free?

Since ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms as of yet, there is currently no way for you to stream the action movie for free. But what you can do is wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, it is our humble request to our readers that they stray away from using unethical methods to watch their favorite content and prefer to pay the relevant subscriptions to do the same.

