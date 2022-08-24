Is Trevante Rhodes Married? Who is His Fiancée?

Trevante Nemour Rhodes is a highly talented actor who rose to fame with his role in the Academy Award-winning 2016 film ‘Moonlight.’ The actor was appreciated for his outstanding and realistic performance as the adult version of Chiron in the coming-of-age drama film. Trevante began acting soon after graduating from college and made his debut with the 2012 short film ‘I Came Back’ as Dr. Peter Montgomery. He further established himself as an actor in shows like ‘Westworld’ and ‘If Loving You Is Wrong.’ Trevante also has several noteworthy films, including ‘Burning Sands,’ ‘12 Strong,’ ‘The Predator,’ and ‘Bird Box’ to his credit.

Trevante has taken a significant leap in his career with his performance essaying the life and journey of Mike Tyson in the drama series ‘Mike.’ The Hulu original sports drama show peels all the phases in Mike Tyson’s life right from his childhood, depicting his “wild and controversial” journey in a more detailed manner. With Trevante’s fan base now increasing after the series put his face among a much larger crowd, fans must be curious to know more about his dating life. If you’re one such fan eager to learn more about Trevante Rhodes, here’s what we found out!

Trevante Rhodes’ Family and Background

Born in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Trevante Rhodes hails from a small and close-knit family that comprises his parents, Demour Dangelo and Jessi Rhodes, and brother Giovanni. They moved to Little Elm, Texas, when Trevante was 10, and there, the boys went to Little Elm High School. The talented actor shares a great bond with his parents and extended family members and often shares pictures with them, especially with his adorable niece.

Trevante was an athletic kid and played football most of his school life. He won several medals not only in football but also in track and field, specializing in 100 and 200-meter dash. Although he could not continue playing any of the games in his senior year in school due to an injury, he still managed to get an athletic scholarship for college due to his great records in track and field. Trevante eventually joined the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied kinesiology and graduated in 2012.

Trevante continued with his playing streak even in college and went on to win several games there too. His most significant win was his gold medal representing the US in the 4×100 meters relay at the Pan American Junior Athletics Championships, 2009, held in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. After that, Trevante focused on becoming an actor and began his acting career by landing a few roles in a supporting capacity.

Trevante Rhodes’ Fiancée

In August 2019, it was reported that Trevante Rhodes was engaged to his longtime lady love, Mara Wright, who is an LA-based model. The news began doing the rounds when some of the family members of Mara took to their social media handles to share pictures and videos wherein the couple were seen toasting to their engagement while raising their glasses and singing a song in German. However, both Trevante and Mara are very private people and have not shared any details or pictures of them together.

Originally from Chicago, Mara is a talented model and part-time actress based in Los Angeles. She is of Black and German ancestry; the latter is from her father’s side of the family. Mara is trained in martial arts such as Tae Kwon Do, Karate, and Jiu-jitsu. The young woman is a certified Nutrition Coach and also works as an instructor at the physical fitness center franchise Barry’s in Chicago. Mara is quite close to her family and also has a very solid relationship with her father, who is into fitness just like her.

Mara travels throughout different cities of the country, most likely for her work. From what we can tell, it seems like Trevante and Mara are happily engaged. As far as further details about their relationship is concerned, since the pair prefers to keep them private, we can’t possibly throw light on whether or not we’re going to hear the wedding bells anytime soon. Thus, we only wish Trevante and Mara the best for their future endeavors.

