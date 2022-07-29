Is Vengeance (2022) Based on a True Story?

Actor-turned-director B.J. Novak made his feature debut with ‘Vengeance,’ a taut murder mystery thriller interspersed with a quirky brand of comedy. The film’s narrative revolves around a radio show host who gets wrapped up in a murder mystery. After he engages in a nocturnal affair with a woman, the woman dies, and he plunges himself into the vortex of the whodunit mystery. He embarks upon a north-south country trip in a desperate attempt to know what happened to the girl.

While chronicling the ignorant protagonist’s annoying quest for the truth, the critically acclaimed movie conceals a game-changing freshness. At the same time, the brand of comedy that characterizes the tale comes off as quite funny sometimes while being humanistic and unique. However, after watching the Ashton Kutcher starrer as a whole, you may wonder whether the movie holds any semblance to an actual incident. If the thought has indeed crossed your mind, allow us to embark upon an investigation of our own.

Is Vengeance a True Story?

No, ‘Vengeance’ is not based on a true story. While the movie may look as if actual events inspire it, it is the product of B. J. Novak’s brilliant mind. B. J. Novak wrote the script, directed, produced, and starred in the central role of his movie. It was a daunting task and a passion project, and the director was quite intimidated by the challenge. He turned to people for advice, as an actor and a director. Novak even went to the extent of asking friend and cultural icon John Meyer how to look young. As the director amusingly recollected, Meyer’s advice was to cut down on the drinks and lose some weight. He turned to Mark Webb for some consultation while John Lee Hancock gave some valuable advice.

However, when it came to the screenplay and the story, it was predominantly a creative invention of the writer-director. Novak was inspired by the current podcast culture and how objects and services supposed to encourage connectivity only detach humans further from one another. In the age of podcasts, people have a lot of opinions, and you can hear these different voices in your head. While some of you may tout it as heightened connectivity, does it connect us or make us a menu of humanity where we can choose opinions randomly? While it may not be the central aspect of the layered mystery of the movie, the film makes us think about the nature of truth itself in the age of voices. While speaking of the context, the director reminded us of the contrasting act of listening to an album and a Spotify playlist.

While listening to a playlist, you hear all these different voices but do not remember the artist’s name. On the other hand, when you are listening to an album, you are making a real connection with an artist’s worldview, but people rarely listen to albums these days. For the music, which plays a significant role in the movie’s plot and ambiance, the director worked alongside composer Finneas O’Connell. They clicked instantly as first-timers, and both shared the same favorite movie soundtrack: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score for ‘The Social Network.’ When all the elements came together, the unmistakably unique ambiance of the movie came to fruition. To put in the last word, you should not look for the truth behind a movie about myths. This film is all about legends – of Texas and vengeance, myths we create for ourselves and others.

Read More: Where Was Vengeance Filmed?