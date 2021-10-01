Is Venom 1 on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the characters from Marvel comics, ‘Venom’ is a superhero movie that recounts the story of an investigative journalist who gains extraordinary abilities after an unexpected encounter with an alien lifeform. But with great powers comes great responsibilities, and the anti-hero soon realizes that he must protect others from an evil man and his devious plans. With Ruben Fleischer serving as the director, the movie stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott. If you love action-packed superhero movies, then look no further, ‘Venom’ is just the right flick for you, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Venom About?

Eddie Brock is a respected investigative journalist whose efforts to expose Life Foundation Corporation for involvement in nefarious activities by looking at the allegations levied on them goes horribly wrong. His life soon falls apart as he ends up running his career and losing his fiancée in a matter of a few days. However, six months later, Eddie comes across the evil corporation again and, during his visit to the Life Foundation, runs into alien Symbiote- Venom. The extraterrestrial organism decides to attach itself to Eddie’s body, granting him unimaginable powers in the process.

Now with his newfound abilities, the investigative journalist turned anti-hero must take on Carlton Drake, the evil CEO of Life Foundation who plans to turn humans en masse into Symbiotes. Will he manage to stop the antagonist before it’s too late? To find out, you will have to watch ‘Venom’ and here’ how you can do that.

Is Venom on Netflix?

You will easily find superhero films on the streaming giant, but sadly ‘Venom’ is not one of them. Netflix subscribers can therefore watch other movies like ‘Project Power‘ or ‘Thunder Force.’

Is Venom on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for the movie on the platform are bound to get disappointed since ‘Venom’ is currently unavailable, and it seems that it won’t be coming to the streamer any time soon. Therefore, one can instead watch ‘Watchmen.’

Is Venom on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Venom’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s regular offerings, it is still accessible as on-demand content. Fans can head here to rent the film for $3.99 or purchase it for $9.99.

Is Venom on HBO Max?

Since ‘Venom’ is currently not accessible on HBO Max and is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay,’ or ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League.’

Is Venom on Disney+?

Disney+ has no dearth of excellent superhero movies, but sadly ‘Venom’ is not one of them. However, viewers looking for somewhat similar films may like to watch ‘Black Widow‘ or ‘Captain Marvel.’

Where to Watch Venom Online?

The superhero movie starring Tom Hardy can be rented/purchased from popular Video-on-demand platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, Redbox, iTunes, YouTube, and Vudu. The film is also accessible for streaming on AppleTV, DirecTV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

How to Stream Venom for Free?

Platforms like DirecTV, Spectrum, and AppleTV all come with a 7-day free trial. So, cord-cutters can watch ‘Venom’ free of cost by using these offers. However, we highly recommend viewers watch movies only after paying for them.

