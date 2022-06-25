Is Westworld Season 4 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 1973 eponymous film helmed by Michael Crichton, ‘Westworld’ is a science fiction series created by the duo of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The story is set in a fictional and technologically-advanced amusement park consisting of several human-like androids and where all kinds of wants and desires can be indulged by the guests. The dystopian series is made even more intriguing with stellar performances by a talented group of actors and actresses, including Aaron Paul (‘Breaking Bad‘), Jeffrey Wright, Evan Rachel Wood, and Thandiwe Newton. If you have been following the series since the beginning, you must be looking forward to the fourth season. Well, here is all the information that you might need to watch the new season!

What is Westworld About?

Set in a fictional and Wild-West-themed amusement park, the narrative revolves around the robots or human-like androids who look after Westworld. What makes this futuristic amusement park unique from others is that it is mainly intended for rich vacationers who wish to live out their desires and fantasies — no matter how bizarre — through artificial consciousness. However, things go south when the robotic hosts start to malfunction. In order to find out how the story unfolds in season 4, you would have to watch it yourself and these are the ways you can do so.

Is Westworld Season 4 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Westworld’ season 4 is not included in the expansive collections of movies and TV shows on Netflix. Talking of its catalog, you have several other alternatives at your disposal that you can enjoy watching, including ‘3%‘ and ‘Mute.’

Is Westworld Season 4 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers can watch ‘Westworld’ season 4 by adding HBO Max to their current plan. You can do that by heading here! In the meanwhile, subscribers can tune into similar science fiction series available on the streamer, such as ‘Dollhouse‘ and ‘Stitchers.’

Is Westworld Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

Even though ‘Westworld’ season 4 is unavailable on Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, you can buy or rent the dystopian series on the platform. You can learn more about it here! You can also put your subscription to good use by turning to other alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘The Feed‘ and ‘Pandora.’

Is Westworld Season 4 on HBO Max?

We bring great news for HBO Max subscribers! ‘Westworld’ season 4 is available for streaming on the platform; you can watch it right here!

Where to Watch Westworld Season 4 Online?

Apart from HBO Max, you can watch ‘Westworld’ on Xfinity and YouTubeTV. In addition, you also have the option of buying or renting the science fiction series on Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream Westworld Season 4 For Free?

Although HBO Max doesn’t offer a trial period to any of its subscribers, you can avail of the 7-day free trial that Hulu offers on the HBO Max add-on. Besides that, Xfinity provides a month-long free trial to its new users while YouTubeTV gives free access to its content to new subscribers for the first 7 days. So, you can take advantage of any of these trial periods and stream ‘Westworld’ for free. Having said that, we urge our readers to not turn to illegal means to watch any movies or TV shows and instead, always pay for it.

