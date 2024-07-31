Jack Reacher: Is Hinge Creek Gun Club Range a Real Shooting Range?

The 2012 action thriller ‘Jack Reacher’ depicts the titular protagonist on the hunt for a talented marksman who guns down five civilians in Pittsburgh across the Allegheny River. Subsequently, James Barr, an ex-army sniper and an associate of Reacher’s, is brought in for the murders. As the protagonist examines the details behind the crime, several elements spring up that don’t line up, suggesting evidence of foul play in the mass murder shootings. Reacher continues to pursue the clues, ultimately ending up at a shooting range in Ohio known as Hinge Creek Gun Club. Run by ex-gunnery sergeant Martin Cash, the establishment plays a pivotal role in shedding light on the identity of the real killer while also helping Reacher gain an ally in the process!

The Real-Life Counterpart to Hinge Creek Gun Club

The Hinge Creek Gun Club in ‘Jack Reacher’ is a fictional shooting range constructed by Christopher McQuarrie, who adapted the screenplay from Lee Child’s 2005 novel ‘One Shot.’ In the book, the shooting range where Reacher meets Cash takes place in Kentucky, while the film depicts Hinge Creek Gun Club as an Ohio-based establishment. Seeking answers for James Barr’s reckless murder spree, the protagonist ventures to the place intending to find the shooting scores of his ex-military pal. However, in doing so, Reacher comes across the identity of the real killer and acquaints himself with the experienced gun range owner, Martin Cash. Although reluctant at first, the ex-gunnery sergeant helps Reacher find the truth while also forming an alliance to bring the actual murderer to justice.

Interestingly, a shooting range with a similar name can be found in Kentucky, where the novel’s gun club is set, known as Knob Creek Gun Club. Touted as one of the only outdoor shooting ranges in the state, they offer a variety of affordable weapons as well as classes to demonstrate their use. While its names share elements with the Hinge Creek Gun Club, they are both situated in entirely different states. Therefore, they are separate establishments with superficial parallels. The actual filming for Hinge Creek took place at the McDonald Sportmen’s Association on One Sportsman Way, Midway, Pennsylvania, a rifle range where people can also engage in archery in the wilderness. It is a not-for-profit organization where conservationist principles drive the business.

In the narrative, Reacher stumbles upon the gun range and its owner while trying to determine Barr’s innocence and lack of involvement in the massacre. The eponymous protagonist also gets to showcase his marksmanship abilities – which have become rusty over the years – when trying to win Cash’s confidence. The two gradually form an understanding owing to their pasts in the military and their stubborn need to make things right no matter the cost. Thus, Hinge Creek Gun Club plays host to a myriad of scenes that become pivotal in the latter half of the narrative, thereby adding to its impact. However, despite its surface-level parallels to real-life establishments, it is a fictional gun club whose filming counterpart can be found in the McDonald Sportmen’s Association in Pennsylvania.

Read More: Movies Like Jack Reacher