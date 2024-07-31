Jack Reacher: Is Three Rivers Motel a Real Motel?

In the action thriller ‘Jack Reacher,’ the titular protagonist investigates the mass murder of five innocent civilians across the Allegheny River while bunking at the Three Rivers Motel in Pittsburgh. Owing to Reacher’s nomadic lifestyle, where he constantly moves from state to state without putting down his roots anywhere, the motel is another temporary residency for the ex-military cop who has to solve a conspiracy during his stay in the City of Bridges. Intriguingly, the Three Rivers also becomes the host to a murder that implicates Reacher as the prime suspect, promoting its relevance within the narrative and its genesis beyond the limits of the screenplay!

The Three Rivers Motel is Not Real

While ‘Jack Reacher’ is based on the 2005 Lee Child novel ‘One Shot,’ which director Christopher McQuarrie adapted into a screenplay, it features the same premise but with minor deviations in its setting. In the book, most of the action occurs in a city in Indiana, while the film takes place primarily in Pittsburgh. During his investigation, Reacher stays at the Metropole Palace hotel in the source material, which differs from his abode at the Three Rivers in his cinematic outing. The fictional motel was crafted by the director while penning the script. Its name – Three Rivers – is likely an allusion to Pittsburgh’s renowned water bodies – the Allegheny River, the Monongahela River, and the Ohio River, which is formed by the convergence of the other two.

Although the establishment depicted in the McQuarrie directorial may be fictional in conception, motels with the same name can be found nationwide. For instance, the Three Rivers Motel at 4891 South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa, Florida, shares the exact title given to the fictional Pittsburgh motel in ‘Jack Reacher.’ However, the two differ based on the scope of their operation. The Three Rivers in the film is a much larger motel with rooms available on dual stories of the central building. That is not the case with the real-life establishment in Florida. Regardless, the name Three Rivers is a typical designation that isn’t just restricted to one or two places. However, as mentioned before, the fictional motel was likely dubbed that name for its association with Pittsburgh’s famous three rivers.

Filming for ‘Jack Reacher’ took place in Pennsylvania, with the production team utilizing the Sewickley Country Inn at 801 Ohio River Boulevard, Sewickley, to double up as the Three Rivers Motel. The establishment no longer exists as it was closed down. During his stay, the titular protagonist discusses several case details with Helen Rodin, Barr’s defense attorney, in his private room at the motel. Later, he also gets embroiled in the murder of another innocent civilian whose body is dumped close to the motel’s premises, thereby framing Reacher in the crime. The Three Rivers plays a significant role throughout the narrative, but it is a fictional place that cannot be found in reality.

