Jadejha Edwards: Where is The Circle Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ challenges contestants in ways they might not anticipate, offering the freedom to either play as themselves, alter certain aspects of their persona, or completely reinvent their identity. However, the game comes with the constant risk of exposure, making strategy essential. In the seventh season, Jadejha Edwards made a calculated decision to be authentic and play as herself. She recognized that staying composed, relying on her instincts, and presenting her true personality would be the most effective way to build trust and navigate the competitive environment. This approach proved successful, allowing her to form genuine connections, establish strong alliances, and advance further than many competitors.

Jadejha Edwards Did Not Want to be Involved in Unnecessary Drama

Jadejha Edwards was thrilled to connect with her fellow contestants through text in The Circle and made an immediate impact during the initial interaction. One person who particularly caught her attention was Darian Holt. She was drawn to his appearance, how he presented himself and communicated, sparking thoughts of a potential alliance—and perhaps something more. As the contestants played a small game, answering questions, Jadejha stood out with some of her clever responses, yet this didn’t raise any suspicions about her “catfishing.”

The following day, she seized the opportunity to invite Darian to a private chat. Their conversation included some playful flirting, but more importantly, they solidified their alliance, agreeing to watch each other’s backs throughout the season. Jadejha understood that she needed to form more alliances to strengthen her position. So, when she was invited into a group chat with Deb Levy (Rachel) and Gianna (twins JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta), who were playing as Gianna, she recognized the potential for a strong girls’ alliance.

Jadejha appreciated Rachel’s straightforward approach in suggesting they band together and readily agreed to join them. She maintained a solid standing, securing 3rd place in the first elimination round and 4th in the second. However, when tensions flared after Savannah Miller’s elimination, she wisely chose to keep her distance from the drama. She confided in Darian, saying she had no interest in the conflict and preferred to remain mature, focusing on winning the game with him as her ally.

Jadejha Edwards’ Business Venture is Running Smoothly Today

Jadejha had always been determined to pursue a career in cybersecurity. She attended the University of South Florida, where she graduated in 2021 with a degree in the field. While there, she was actively involved in the student government as a College of Engineering Senator. This experience helped her develop strong leadership skills that continue to serve her today. Jadejha built her expertise in threat detection, data migration, cloud security, and sales. In March 2018, she joined ReliaQuest as an Incident Response Analyst. In less than a year, she was promoted to SIEM Engineer, showcasing her rapid professional growth and capability in the cybersecurity industry.

In April 2021, Jadejha joined Robert Half as a Security Engineer II, where she honed her skills and expanded her knowledge over two years. By 2023, she discovered a new passion—entrepreneurship. While her role at Robert Half overlapped with the early stages of her venture, she officially launched Your Tech Tutor, a cybersecurity education agency, in January 2023. The agency offers courses and programs tailored to children and individuals aspiring to build a career in cybersecurity. Thanks to her expertise and the growing relevance of cybersecurity education, her startup has gained significant traction, continuing to improve and grow each day.

Jadejha Edwards is also an Enterprising Real Estate Agent

In addition to her full-time work, Jadejha has many other pursuits that contribute to her personal and professional growth. Believing in the importance of continuous learning, especially in her field, she completed a Technology Sales Course with Course Careers in May 2024. Alongside being a SIEM and IAM specialist, she ventured into real estate, obtaining her license in March 2024 and showing promise in that direction. Her accomplishments have not gone unnoticed, and her insights are highly valued. In July 2024, she was invited to speak at Black Tech Week in Cincinnati, where her talk, Advocate for Yourself, resonated strongly with the audience and was a great success.

Jadejha Desires to Reach More People Through Her Podcast

Jadejha is an inspiring figure for many, and it’s no surprise that she has become a celebrated public personality. Recognizing her influence and the power of her voice, she launched her podcast, ‘Decoded Dreams with Jadejha,’ in April 2024. The podcast covers various topics, including professional insights, lifestyle discussions, and workplace gender expectations. With around 20k followers on Instagram, she has smartly leveraged the platform to grow her profile. Jadejha’s relatable posts, often featuring glimpses of her stunning outfits, have endeared her to fans. Her influence has garnered attention from major publications, with profiles in the International Business Times and YFS Magazine. Yet, she remains driven, excited by what’s to come, and eager to explore new horizons in her evolving career.

Read More: Debbie “Deb” Levy AKA Rachel: Where is The Circle Contestant Now?