JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta AKA Gianna: Where Are The Circle Contestants Now?

As a social experiment competition series wherein status and strategy collide to offer contestants a chance to win $100,000, Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ is a fan-favorite reality original unlike any other. That’s because it revolves around a group of individuals from all walks of life as they try to gain popularity without ever meeting one another, making it evident their personality is what matters. It thus comes as no surprise Italian-American Staten Islanders JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta ended up being cast in season 7, especially with their strong accents, witty humor, and overall charm.

JoJo and Nicky Proved to be a Double Threat

As the “embodiment of the Staten Island stereotype,” JoJo and Nicky knew their character might rub some the wrong way, which is why they joined the show as the former’s girlfriend, Gianna. “Not only is Gianna genuine, down-to-earth, and fantastic, she is also a smoke show,” JoJo candidly said, so the twins’ plan was to come across as young, flirty, and fun to land solid alliances. Little did they know they would soon find their number one not through a flirtationship but through their home county — Debbie “Deb” Levy, who played as Rachel, is also a Staten Island native.

The truth is JoJo and Nicky came as a pair since they quite literally can’t spend any time apart — the most they have done is five days — so they understood they would be stronger together. And they were; it was because of their package deal that they were able to quickly decide to enable the disrupt mode on night one upon seeing their low ratings, saving them from elimination. Then came their gameplay to find ways to sure shot eliminate the people they believed rated them low, soon resulting in the whole group getting divided into two and all their ratings changing.

Gianna and JoJo Are Like Two Peas in a Pot

Although it’s unclear precisely when JoJo first came across Gianna since she is actually a native of Manalapan, New Jersey, we do know the couple has happily been together for over two years. In fact, they celebrated their anniversary in August with a Zach Bryan concert, a baseball game, as well as several other fun activities over an entire week to really get some quality time together. In other words, they seem stronger than ever today thanks to their similar values and unwavering support for one another, even while the young travel enthusiast is apparently pursuing nursing.

JoJo and Nicky Are Construction Workers and Content Creators

While it’s true that twins JoJo and Nicky only introduced themselves to the world as professional construction workers on the show, they have since also evolved into full-time video creators. It was back during the global lockdown from the COVID-19 pandemic that the former had begun dabbling into this avenue for fun, only to soon pull his brother and their father into it too. “I started putting out videos by myself, and they started taking off,” he once told Staten Island Advance, to which his brother added, “[he got us] going on his videos a little, and then I started my own videos.”

Nicky had no idea a video he would make involving the Yankees would then garner a lot of attention, driving the duo to step back, evaluate their situation, and then resolve to really do content. They mostly do skits or put on the mask of over-exaggerated versions of family members in real situations for their videos, making them relatable as well as extremely funny. “When people talk to us…, they’re surprised we’re not ramped up twenty-four seven,” they stated. “We’re really just playing versions of our uncle and father. All of these characters are versions of people we grew up with.”

JoJo has since also expressed that the topics they cover in their content are truly just an “accumulation of everything that we’ve been through. Staten Island plays a huge part of that.” Then, Nicky added, “I’m sure many of our followers… can relate to the family side or attitude side of things.” However, it’s imperative to note that while the twins do have a combined blog and an online shop for their merch, they also have individual profiles where they continuously upload different videos to establish their own identities. We should even mention that the twins genuinely try to do their best to give back to their community whenever possible because they know they wouldn’t be anywhere without them.

JoJo and Nicky Are Family-Oriented Men

With the background and upbringing JoJo and Nicky have had, it’s honestly no surprise they are as family-oriented as you would expect them to be — everything they do is to make them proud. Whether it be including their father, Joe Scarlotta Sr., in their food-lifestyle content, celebrating their mother, Kim Casale-Scarlotta, in every way imaginable, or pushing for them all to spend as much time together as possible, they do it all. Family unequivocally means everything to them, so they seem determined to always provide for them in every way imaginable.

