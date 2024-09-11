Kevin Fernandez: Where is The Circle Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ brings contestants from diverse backgrounds to compete in a game. They interact solely through text, with eliminations determined by votes from fellow players. In the seventh season, Kevin Fernandez, also known as K-Fern, emerged as a strong contender who quickly adapted to the game’s demands. He skillfully built connections, made tough decisions, and actively engaged with others, giving him an edge. Fans admired his long-term strategy and appreciated his enthusiasm and upbeat attitude, which undoubtedly contributed to his success.

Kevin Fernandez Made Smart Alliances to Secure His Position

Kevin Fernandez, who introduced himself as K-Fern from San Diego, California, was thrilled to be part of the seventh season of ‘The Circle.’ In real life, he works as an alcohol and wine sales rep, but for the game, he chose to play using his real face and name while telling the others he was a lifeguard. Since this persona was close to his real life, the other players found it difficult to suspect he was “catfishing.” Kevin landed in fourth place in the first round of ratings, but he wasn’t too disappointed. When he activated the “disruption mode,” he hosted a party for two new contestants, Madelyn and Garret, and invited two original players to join.

Since Kevin had been closely interacting with Savannah Miller, she was surprised he didn’t invite her to the virtual party. Kevin, however, was strategizing and focused on building connections with Madelyn, so inviting Savannah needed to align with his plans. He formed an alliance with Darian and the other party attendees. When the next round of eliminations came, it was no surprise that Kevin topped the rankings and became an “influencer.”

He entered discussions with Gianna (twins JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta) about who should be eliminated and worked hard to save Savannah but ultimately prioritized keeping Andy (Heather Richardson). Savannah visited him before her exit, and while Kevin felt terrible to see her go, he knew his focus had to stay on the game. In the following days, tensions from the elimination arose, with clear lines drawn between alliances. Kevin made his loyalty to Madelyn, Heather, and Darian known and attempted to bring Garret into his team.

Kevin Fernandez is Making Headways in Sales Today

Kevin, a 23-year-old sales professional, has made impressive strides in his career. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University in 2022, earning a Business, Management, and Marketing degree. During his time at university, Kevin gained experience working as a Social Media Marketing Specialist for Senior Helpers, honing his skills in digital marketing. Shortly after graduation, he joined Gallo Sales Company as a Sales Representative, responsible for managing sales and accounts for their wine and alcohol products. Over a year, he built a solid reputation in the industry, leading to a new opportunity in April 2023 when he joined Republic National Distributing Company as a Chain Sales Consultant for their Gallo Division.

Kevin’s dedication and hard work have paid off, earning him recognition for his strong work ethic. In July 2024, he was promoted to District Sales Manager of the Gallo Division, a significant step forward in his career. In this new role, he manages four territories and oversees 75 grocery and drug chain accounts in the South Bay area. As a team leader, his skills as a salesman have genuinely shone through, and he envisions a long-term career in the industry. In addition to his primary role, Kevin constantly explores new opportunities and likes engaging in various activities. Since May 2020, he has also been working as a Brand Ambassador and Content Creator for CELSIUS Holdings, a company focused on athlete-centered products.

Kevin Fernandez is Keeping His Interest in Sports Going

Kevin has always been an athletic and sports-oriented individual. During high school, he broke the record for the high jump, showcasing his competitive spirit early on. Even now, he stays active by playing basketball with his friends, and in January 2024, he traveled with them to London to attend a football match, describing the experience as one of the best moments of his life. Kevin also has a passion for travel and enjoys living life to the fullest, especially when spending time with his close friends. Whether it was his exciting Las Vegas trip in January 2024 or his fun-filled adventure in Miami, Florida, in June 2024, he always seeks thrilling experiences and knows how to party in style.

Family is central to Kevin’s life. His parents, Gus and Jennifer Fernandez, have always supported his pursuits, while his younger brother, Greg Fernandez, holds a special place in his heart. Kevin strives to be there for his family in every way possible. The hard work and grind he’s putting in are not just for his success but to ensure he can support and care for his loved ones while continuing to enjoy the vibrant lifestyle he’s built.

