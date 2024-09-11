Heather Richardson AKA Andy: Where is The Circle Contestant Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ being a game of pure popularity and strategy for a chance to win $100,000, it’s honestly no surprise some contestants go to extreme lengths to ensure alliances. However, on the flip side, there are some, like Heather Richardson from season 7, who play a game as a catfish yet with such loyalty and sincerity that you can’t help but root for them. That’s because their aim is never to negatively fool others but to be themselves in somebody else’s skin so as to make the person interacting with them via a screen more comfortable.

Heather’s Game Plan Did Wonders For Her

Although a 26-year-old fitness enthusiast and metalhead with an affinity for tattoos, Heather chose to enter this social experiment as a 34-year-old rock band bass player named Andy. The truth is she admittedly sounds like a guy on text with the number of times she uses words like “bro” and “dude,” plus even her interests are traditionally considered more male-centric. Therefore, in order to not come across as intimidating, she simply decided to lie about her career and what she truly looks like — otherwise, she largely had every conversation as herself.

The only time Heather really played the game just to secure a super strong connection was when she began a flirtationship with education staffer and OnlyFans model Madelyn Lauren Rusinyak. Her bro chats with Darian Holt as well as Kevin Fernandez, plus the band she started with Kevin and Garret Caillouet, were all genuine bonds she knew would last whether she’s herself or Andy. Yet, with Madelyn, their affinity was essentially a lie since nothing could ever come to fruition — she knew the girls would be great friends, but she also knew she was misleading her for her own goal.

Andy is Actually Andy Glass of We Came as Romans

While many music fans might have recognized Andy, considering he’s been active in the industry since 2006, for those who don’t know, he is one of the six original members of We Came as Romans. This is a melodic metalcore group of which this Michigan native is indeed the bassist, all the while also being the brains behind his own NFT/Graphic Design brand aptly named Andrew Glass Designs. As for the Oakland University graduate/rock star’s connection with the beautiful Heather, they are just great friends — she did hope for more at one point but was ultimately friend-zoned for good.

Heather is Proudly Following Her Dreams Today

As per Virginia native Heather’s own accounts, she “grew up on concerts” in every way imaginable and has thus been dreaming of working in the touring industry since she was a teen. “I remember my first concert was Linkin Park at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater,” she once penned. “I remember being allowed to skip school one Friday every May to get to the Lunatic Luau in time. I remember flying to Houston by myself in the middle of finals week to see @thewordalive for the bazillionth time… I didn’t know it then, but the concert life was my passion. And I’ve decided to turn that passion into a career… I’m chasing after my dream, which is to work backstage for the bands I grew up listening to.”

Hence, it comes as no surprise Heather enrolled at James Madison University for a Bachelor’s in Music Industry Marketing as soon as she graduated high school, only to gradually find her footing. She actually earned her degree in May 2019 without any secure job in hand, but she was able to land a remote internship doing social media and development for a major producer within weeks. Little did she know this would open countless doors for her, one of which soon led her to evolve into a Merchandise as well as VIP manager for touring metal and rock bands across the USA.

In fact, Heather joined HAWK on tour just a short while later, following which she was also able to do some work with three more bands within three months while traversing nearly all 50 states. Then came COVID-19, essentially putting a halt on her career for nearly a year and a half — which she survived by taking up bartending jobs — before coming back with full force. Whether it be the Sibling Rivalry tour hosted by Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change or a couple of ATREYU’s national tours, she subsequently served as a Merch/VIP manager for it all. However, this Ava Rooftop Bar bartender is now working with the band Imminence, with whom she will manage her first European tour later this year.

Fitness and Family Hold a Lot of Importance for Heather

If there’s one thing Heather can never deny, it’s that she is a gym buff who loves maintaining her figure as well as strength almost as much as she loves being on tour with different bands. There have been times when she has simply felt unmotivated to work out, like during the pandemic, yet she always realizes upon returning to it that it gives her genuine joy from the inside out. The only other things that provide her with such a feeling are her work and spending quality time with her family, especially her sister Kristen Richardson, who is also a touring merchandise manager, and her outdoor enthusiast dad.

