Garret Caillouet: Where is The Circle Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ challenges contestants to build relationships and win others’ favor in order to avoid elimination—all while communicating solely through a customized texting platform, without ever meeting face-to-face. Garret Caillouet joined the seventh season with hopes of claiming the $100,000 cash prize. He approached the competition enthusiastically and was proactive in reaching out and making the most of each situation. His ability to quickly read the other contestants gave him an edge, positioning him as a strong contender with the potential for success.

Garret Caillouet Was Approached by Two People For an Alliance

Garret Caillouet made a thrilling entrance as a late arrival on the seventh season, stirring excitement among the contestants who had already begun forming connections. Alongside Madelyn Rusinyak, Garret was welcomed with a VIP party by Kevin Fernandez. During the party, Garret met Gianna (JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta) and Darian Holt, and the idea of forming a “VIP Alliance” quickly took shape. Garret was excited at the prospect of gaining support from multiple players, knowing it could tip the game in his favor. Observing Kevin’s keen interest in Madelyn, Garret quickly recognized this as a strategic move, appreciating Kevin’s calculated approach to the game.

Garret was granted immunity during the second-round elimination, but after Savannah Miller’s exit, attention quickly shifted to the ensuing drama among the remaining contestants. Tensions escalated, with Kevin aligning on one side and Gianna on the other, forcing many to take sides. However, Garret remained neutral, carefully observing the unfolding dynamics. Sensing his neutrality, Gianna and Rachel (Deb Levy) invited him to a private chat, proposing he join their group. Garret welcomed the opportunity just as Kevin and Andy (Heather Richardson) approached him, attempting to sway him to their side. Though he remained polite and cordial with both groups, Garret hadn’t yet made a definitive decision, and his actions showed where his true loyalties lay.

Garret Caillouet Has Found His Place in the Fitness Industry

Garret Caillouet’s passion for fitness was evident during his time on the season, where he often passed the time exercising, and his confident posture hinted at years of practice. After earning his Bachelor’s in Kinesiology and Exercise Science in 2015, he began an exciting career as a Flying Trapeze Instructor at the Trapeze School in New York. While it was a thrilling start, Garret had his sights set on even bigger things. Over the next few years, he focused on building his fitness career, joining Flywheel Sports in December 2017 as a Group Fitness Instructor. His love for movement extended to aerial acrobatics, as he simultaneously worked as an Aerial Acrobatics Instructor and Entertainer for Total Entertainment.

Garret Caillouet indeed found his calling in October 2018 when he joined Barry’s, a world-class gym and fitness center with a global presence. Although he also worked with FitXR as a Virtual Reality Instructor from August 2019 to May 2021, Barry’s became his true home. In October 2023, he marked his fifth anniversary at Barry’s with a heartfelt post, reflecting on how much he had learned and grown there. Garret now holds the esteemed positions of Founding Digital Trainer and Director of Curriculums, earning a reputation as one of the organization’s most hardworking and promising trainers. His dedication continues to inspire both his colleagues and clients.

Garret Caillouet Finds Bliss in Spending Time With His Partner

Garret Caillouet’s career has been marked by steady success, and he’s grateful for the support of those who have helped him along the way. During his time on the season, Garret opened up about the challenges he faced growing up as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Though it wasn’t easy, he now loves who he is, confident and self-assured. He’s built a comfortable and welcoming life in Los Angeles, California, where he shares a loving relationship with Braden Bacher. Both are passionate travelers and often embark on adventures to explore new parts of the world. In March 2024, they visited Krabi, Thailand, where they enjoyed nature and had the unique experience of interacting with elephants. Just a couple of months later, in May 2024, they traveled to Belize, where they had a peaceful, relaxing vacation together.

Garret Caillouet is Making the Most of His Digital Influence

Over the years, Garret Caillouet has built an impressive personal brand, making him a favorite among his followers. His combination of expertise and relatability has helped him cultivate a strong social media presence, where he shares a wide range of content that resonates with his audience. Beyond health and fitness tips, Garret uses his platform to advocate for causes close to his heart. He has been politically vocal about his support for Palestine, actively promoting charities and fundraisers to aid those affected. From posting snack recipes to offering glimpses into his personal life, Garret has mastered using social media to engage with his followers, solidifying his status as a rising star.

Read More: Madelyn Rusinyak: Where is The Circle Contestant Now?