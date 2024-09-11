The Circle Season 7: What is the Disruptor Mode?

If there’s only one way to describe Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ season 7, it would have to be enchanting, considering the way it has managed to keep up its unique charm while also being quite fresh. That’s because it actually comprises not only a new set of diverse contestants from all walks of life but also some additional straightforward features/twists and turns at every step of the way. Among the latter is the Disruptor Mode, an alluring yet bizarre power move that lives up to its name by allowing players to possibly change the game or their position in it one way or another.

The Disruptor Mode Brings on The Unkown

While Disruptor Mode sounds quite ominous, the truth is its function is different each time, and players won’t know whether it will be positive or negative until after they choose to activate it. This element essentially appears on the participants’ screen at random in this social experiment, following which they are given three seconds to decide if they wish to pull the trigger or not. However, only the first or the first two to say they wish to “disrupt” will be granted access to it (based on the twist it has planned) and become the disruptor, opening the gate into the unknown.

In other words, this mode has a high risk every single time since the contestants have absolutely no idea what will be on the other side until they have already agreed to face its consequences. So, while it keeps things fresh and entertaining for us as the audience, it brings an added value of anxiety as well as hope for those in the game since it could either make or break them for good. After all, it could be the most ideal approach for some to get support at their lowest point, or it could completely boomerang and put a target on their back in the very, very worst of ways.

The prime example of this is actually in episodes 1 and 4 of this original reality series because they highlight one really good and one technically bad result of enabling the Disruptor Mode. That’s because when Gianna (aka JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta) chose to go forward with it on the first evening upon realizing they were rated dead last, they were saved from elimination by being granted immunity. However, when Rachel (aka Deb Levy) and Madelyn Rusinyak activated it, they had to switch profiles until the next ratings, negatively affecting them as they are wholly different.

Even the disruption Kevin Fernandez took up in episode 3 had both positive and negative consequences as it enabled him to host a party for the newcomers and gain more alliances, but it also made his connections as well as loyalties public. In other words, this feature doesn’t guarantee anything to anyone at any point in the competition, yet it does make it clear that participants may receive a massive reward if they take the risk of blindly jumping into the disruption abyss.

Read More: Where Was The Circle Season 7 Filmed?