Antonio “Tonne” Desai AKA Tierra: Where is The Circle Participant Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ season 7 arguably being one of the most entertaining installments of this reality competition production until now, it’s no surprise its contestants are gaining a lot of traction these days. Amongst them is, of course, Antonio “Tonne” Desai, whose late entry into the game as Tierra proved to be a great advantage for him owing to the simple fact he managed to get all the tea without even really trying.

Antonio “Tonne” Desai Has a Strategic Game Plan

From the moment Antonio first stepped into the game, he made it clear his intention was to have a core group of alliances with whom he could manipulate the game in any direction he wanted. He was clear about the fact his intention was to remain as authentic but without forming any sort of real emotional attachment with his fellow players so as to be able to play the game in a way that would give him the most strategic advantage.

That’s why Antonio didn’t hesitate to form a sure-shot alliance with Kevin Fernandez the second he slipped into his messages, unaware he had a target on his back by at least two of his fellow players – Gianna (aka JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta) and Rachel (Debbie “Deb” Levy). Therefore, when Madelyn Rusinyak (actually Rachel, played by Deb, through the Disruptor Mode) revealed the fact that Kevin is a little “sus” and promised him a much better alliance, he essentially jumped ship in the hopes it would be a better fit for him. And to be honest, it was.

Antonio’s Catfish Profile is Based on a Real Person

Not only is the image Antonio used for his catfish profile of a real person, but it is that of Tierra Jade, an actual make-up influencer, mom to a beautiful toddler daughter, and his best friend. The only thing not authentic to her in the profile was the claim she is adopted – that’s actually the story of Antonio himself. He was proudly raised alongside two brothers by a beautiful, loving mother for whom he would do anything and everything imaginable. The fact they are of different races doesn’t matter to him at all, because she is the woman who has not only raised him to be the man he is and has always supported his dreams, so her happiness is all he cares about.

Antonio Has Been Dabbling in the Entertainment Industry Since 2016

It was back when Antonio was in his early 20s that he realized his dream of becoming a singer-songwriter, driving him to make his debut in 2016 as a pop artist whose originals always tell a story. Whether it be his EP ‘Episodes of a Man’s Heart’ or singles like “Begging You Please,” “Fire Cupid,” “Replay,” “No Games,” “Feelings,” “That’s a No,” and most recently, “Thirsty,” his lyrics always make him stand out. As if that’s not enough, it’s imperative to note that this Nashville, Tennessee, resident actually studied music at Fisk University, where he was even accepted into the now Grammy award-winning local group Fisk Jubilee Singers. He actually toured with them for over three years.

It thus comes as no surprise that Antonio is still working hard to really establish a name for himself in the music industry under the stage name Tonne Desai, all the while also taking up every opportunity to come his way. We say this because he is actually an actor, anime writer, comedian, as well as screenplay writer too, who has even been featured in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ as contestant #244. He was one of the 456 players vying for the grand cash prize of $4.56 million in this original but was eliminated in the first round itself – Red Light, Green Light – when he couldn’t make it across the arena within the allotted five minutes.

Antonio is a Rising Public Figure and Influencer

While it’s true that Antonio’s reach is bound to expand as the weeks go by, thanks to his stint in Netflix’s ‘The Circle,’ his current work as a comedic influencer will also have a role in it. This Nashville resident serves as an Insurance Adjuster to make ends meet, but his passion is honestly music and comedy, so it appears as if he is doing everything in his power these days to keep them up full-time. The fact his feed is sprinkled with mouth-watering recipes as he cooks for himself showcases the fact he is a foodie too, which just charms fans/anyone visiting his profile even more because nothing about it is one-dimensional. Honestly, we can not wait to see what’s in store for Antonio next.

Read More: Heather Richardson AKA Andy: Where is The Circle Contestant Now?