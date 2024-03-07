Janeen Damian to Direct Netflix’s Paris Bound Next

Janeen Damian is extending her collaboration with Netflix! The filmmaker is set to direct the upcoming drama film ‘Paris Bound.’ The filming of the project will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, this fall. The movie is penned by Nicole Henrich.

The plot revolves around a young woman who devises a scheme to participate in a reality show for a complimentary journey to Paris, France. She intends to abandon the project upon arrival and pursue her dream of attending art school. However, her life takes a turn when the show deceives its contestants, landing them in Paris, Texas, instead. Now, she must deal with the stringent rules of the show and its producers, her competitive female co-stars, and the annoyance of a hunky male lead, all of which pose obstacles to her aspirations.

The movie marks Janeen’s third production with Netflix as a director. She made her directorial debut with the streaming giant’s holiday romantic comedy ‘Falling for Christmas,’ starring Lindsay Lohan. The movie revolves around a young and recently engaged heiress who encounters a skiing mishap in the days leading up to Christmas. Diagnosed with amnesia, she is taken under the wing of an attractive lodge owner and his daughter, which leads her to new realms of love.

Janeen helmed the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy ‘Irish Wish,’ also starring Lohan. The film follows Maddie, who suppresses her feelings when the love of her life becomes engaged to her best friend. She then decides to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland, which paves the way for life-altering consequences. The filmmaker is an executive producer of the project, which is co-produced by her husband Michael Damian. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024.

The previous credits of Henrich, the screenwriter, include the documentary ‘Vegas Bound,’ Luke Dye’s short film ‘Leto,’ and the reality series ‘House Hunters.’

Vancouver, the main filming location of the movie, previously hosted the production of several recently-released projects, including Netflix’s fantasy series ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender‘ and Hulu/FX’s historical drama ‘Shōgun.’

Read More: Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine Starts Multi-Country Filming in May