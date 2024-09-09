Jason Biggs to Make Directorial Debut With ‘Getaway’

Comedy actor Jason Biggs is making his feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Jason Biggs is settling into the director’s chair for ‘Getaway,’ a film he is also starring in alongside Justin H. Min, Meaghan Rath, Arturo Castro, and Kamilla Kowal. Filming began in August 2024 in Sudbury, Ontario, with Biggs directing from a script written by Joshua Paul Johnson and Jamie Napoli. Zach Kuperstein is behind the camera as the DOP, and David Anselmo, Charles Cohen, Brad Krevoy, and Jimmy Philémond-Montout are attached as producers. Other cast members include Anna Konkle, Tony Nappo, Neil Crone, René Escobar Jr., Josh Reich, Dylan Cook, and Chris Young.

The story revolves around actor Kevin Stanwell (Biggs) struggling with a failing marriage. In a last-ditch attempt to save the relationship, he plans a romantic getaway for the weekend to the Adirondacks with his wife, Suzie (Rath). However, his actual plan to turn things around relies on an ace up his sleeve: a staged home invasion with the help of his actor friend Ernie Guerra (Castro). Seeking to become a hero in the eyes of his wife, the actor’s outlandish plan hinges on perfect execution. When things go south, the couple is embroiled in a murder investigation. It is unclear which genre the film belongs to, but given the plot and talent involved, we can speculate that it may have comedic and crime elements.

Jason Biggs garnered fame with his performance as Jim in the ‘American Pie’ movie franchise. He has recently taken on the role of Rob Sanders in Netflix’s ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!,’ Detective Andy Parlato-Goldstein in NBC’s ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ and Mike in ‘Outmatched.’ You may have also seen him in Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Mad Love,’ and ‘All at Once.’ He is also slated to appear in ‘Miracle on 74th Street,’ a comedy about an influencer seeking to hit a million followers while navigating the ostentatious world of the Upper East Siders. “Incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” wrote Biggs on Instagram about directing ‘Getaway.’ “And thrilled to have such incredible partners by my side, including an unbelievable cast- (Meaghan Rath), (Anna Konkle), (Justin H. Min), and my dude (Arturo Castro)- brilliant DP (Zach Kuperstein), and fantastic producing teams from LA and Canada.”

Meaghan Rath has gained recognition with performances in ‘Hawaii Five-0’ as Tani Rey, Fox’s ‘New Girl’ as May, and ‘Being Human’ as Sally Malik. She has recently flexed her comedic muscle by humorously playing Astrid in ‘Children Ruin Everything’ and Parker in Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father.’ Her other credits include ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Fox’s ‘Accused,’ and The CW’s ‘Supergirl.’ “Can’t believe I get to make this movie with these people,” wrote Rath about starring in ‘Getaway.’ “(Jason Biggs) keeps trying to find a way to put a pie in the movie, and I’ve been telling him that doesn’t make sense here. It’ll be good, though!”

Justin H. Min is a second-generation Korean American hailing from Cerritos, California. He is known for essaying Yang in the sci-fi drama ‘After Yang,’ Edwin in Netflix’s dark comedy ‘Beef,’ Ben in the romcom ‘Shortcomings,’ and David Park in Hulu’s ‘The Greatest Hits.’ His latest work includes performing in Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ as Ben Hargreeves, ‘Detained’ as Isaac Barsi, and ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine’ as the voice of Justin. He is also starring in the upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Turn Me On,’ set in a futuristic world where a couple skips doses of a pill that suppresses human emotion, experiencing the highs and lows of emotional entanglement.

The province of Ontario, Canada, has been a major filming hub for Hollywood for quite some time now. Other comedy projects shot here include ‘Dream Scenario,’ ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ and Netflix’s ‘Ginny & Georgia.’

