Jawahir Khalifa From Too Hot to Handle: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ is a reality dating show created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett that brings together a group of single and attractive adults placed under the same roof for a few weeks amidst the pristine waters of the Caribbean. However, they are not allowed to engage in kissing, sexual contact, or self-gratification. The cash incentive is substantially reduced if any contender violates the regulation. The fourth season of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ comes with a surprising twist, as ten candidates are persuaded to believe they are on Mario Lopez’s ‘Wild Love,’ a fake reality dating show. The popular show’s AI Lana unexpectedly takes charge, and it is later revealed that they are in the fourth season. Season 4 introduced several hot singles, one of which is melanin beauty, Jawahir Khalifa. Her gorgeous looks and talented personality piqued the curiosity of fans about her personal life. Naturally, many must wish to know more about her family and career and whether she has a special someone in her life. Well, let’s find out!

Jawahir Khalifa’s Age, Nationality, and Background

A native of Somalia, Jawahir Khalifa moved to the Netherlands at the ripe age of eight. The 22-year-old Dutch model is very private when displaying her private life on social media. She has kept her family and friends off her social media lest they fall prey to unnecessary media attention. As per reports, the reality TV star has a brother named Omar. She truly ticks all the boxes when it comes to talent, personality, and stunning looks.

This 22-year-old beauty studied at Koning Willem I College, where she received a degree in International Business Studies. Before her admission to Koning, the gorgeous contestant attended ROC Midden Nederland from 2016 to 2019. The stunning Jawahir has a knack for travelling and has checked several countries off her passport, including the United Kingdom, Bali, Kenya, the United States of America, and others. Presently, Jawahir resides in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Jawahir Khalifa’s Profession

It should not come as a surprise that the sculpted melanin beauty is a model who has been in the industry since she was merely 16 years of age. Jawahir started her modelling career and quickly made a name in the industry when she starred in the popular show, ‘Holland’s Next Top Model’. She appeared in Season 12 of the show and was eliminated in the ninth position. Since her appearance on the show, she has garnered incredible attention from big brands and has had a successful modelling career. She has worked with big brands such as Noé, Rainkiss, El Taller del brujo, Hunkemöller, and others. Interestingly, the model is no less of an influencer with over 23k followers on her Instagram account. Jawahir also has a YouTube channel dedicated to third-culture kids’ problems, where she talks about music and third culture.

Is Jawahir Khalifa dating Anyone?

Fans of this gorgeous star will be shocked to know that despite the stunning looks and the sculpted body, Jawahir has had only one relationship in the past. On the show, ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ she takes a chance at finding true love. Initially, Jawahir was attracted to Sebastian “Seb” Melrose, and the two even shared a steamy kiss in the swimming pool. However, that didn’t work out, and our beloved model turned her attention to Michigan’s Nick Kici. They are truly the show’s favourite pair who even shared a kiss leading to a breach in the no-kissing rule.

They had their share of ups and downs, but they seemed to have gotten through the difficult parts of their relationship. After the filming, neither Jawahir nor Nick released official announcements regarding their relationship. On Instagram, Jawahir follows Nick; however, he appears to maintain his 0 following list. Thus, although fans can hope to see more from the two in the future, as of writing, we think Jawahir and Nick are at least good friends. She is likely single and focusing on her career.

