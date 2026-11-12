Jeff Daniels’s ‘Bannerman’ Starts Filming in Toronto in January 2027

Toronto, AKA Hollywood North, will soon host Primetime Emmy winner Jeff Daniels, who will be in the city shooting a drama series. The actor will be there from January 2027 to film ‘Bannerman,’ a co-production between AMC and Netflix, in which he will play a central role. Written by Shane Black and Craig Silverstein, the show is based on the popular ‘Bannerman’ spy novel series by John R. Maxim. It will premiere on AMC in the US and Canada and will drop on Netflix in both countries 90 days after AMC airs the season finale.

The plot centers on the eponymous Paul Bannerman, a lethal covert operative who convinces a group of the world’s deadliest assassins to quit the spy game for a chance to lead normal lives in Connecticut suburbs. Old enemies, bad habits, a paranoid government, and an unrelenting ex-cop named Raymond Lesko (Daniels) will make retirement their most difficult mission yet. Lesko is an infamous NYPD detective, currently working a hotel security gig after being thrown off the force for taking revenge following the murder of his ex-partner, who still haunts him to this day. He is pulled out of retirement when he learns his daughter, the only person he truly cares about, is dating Bannerman, a man who may be even more dangerous than he is.

Jeff Daniels has been on a roll on TV, starring in Showtime’s ‘American Rust,’ Netflix’s ‘A Man in Full,’ and Apple TV+s’ ‘Shrinking.’ He also played US President Ronald Reagan in Michael Russell Gunn’s historical drama ‘The Brink of War.’ We will next see him in the upcoming fifth and final season of Apple TV+s ‘The Morning Show,’ playing a character named Lukas, the billionaire founder of an investment company. Other projects in his upcoming slate include Josh Wakely’s sci-fi feature ‘Starman,’ Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s sci-fi thriller ‘2034,’ and Trudie Styler’s comedy movie ‘The Reception.’

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