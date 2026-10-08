Don Lee’s ‘The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil’ Remake Starts Filming in Los Angeles in April 2027

Ma Dong-seok, AKA Don Lee, will head to the City of Angels in the early second quarter of 2027 for the filming of the English remake of the South Korean action thriller movie ‘The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil,’ also starring Lee and written and directed by Lee Won-tae. Production will take place in Los Angeles starting in April 2027. James Wan, the director of ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Aquaman,’ will helm the feature, based on a script adapted from the original by Shay Hatten.

The story follows a police officer and a crime boss who reluctantly team up to track down a serial killer. With each having their own motives for capturing the killer, double-crosses and cat-and-mouse games ensue, along with a heaping helping of police-versus-criminals and gang-versus-gang action. Lee played the crime boss in the original movie, and we can expect him to portray the same in the remake.

Don Lee is known for performances in action movies like the ‘Roundup’ franchise, ‘Unstoppable,’ ‘The Outlaws,’ ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos,’ and ‘Badland Hunters,’ as well as more dramatic feature films like ‘The Neighbor,’ ‘Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time,’ ‘The Moonlight of Seoul,’ ‘Norigae,’ and ‘Deep Trap.’ He played Gilgamesh in the MCU movie ‘Eternals.’ We will next see him in ‘Tygo,’ a spin-off feature of Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ movie franchise, where he will play the titular character, a former child soldier turned mercenary who infiltrates Korea’s underworld for revenge. Lee will then reprise the role in ‘Extraction 3,’ starring alongside Chris Hemsworth.

James Wan is known for directing and producing horror films. In addition to directing the aforementioned movies, he has helmed ‘Saw,’ ‘Dead Silence,’ ‘Insidious,’ ‘Insidious: Chapter 2,’ and ‘Malignant.’ Some of his non-horror directorial features are ‘Furious 7,’ ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ and ‘Death Sentence.’

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