Jenni Seckel: Where is the Queer Eye Season 7 Hero Now?

With the idea of self-improvement through a makeover in appearance, comfort, confidence, and vulnerability levels being right at the center, Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye‘ is genuinely unlike any other. That’s because it carefully follows five incredibly talented professionals (aka the Fab Five) as they help individuals from all walks of life (or Heroes) be the best possible version of themselves. Amongst them was actually Jennifer “Jenni” Seckel in season 7 — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, her experiences, as well as her current standing, we’ve got the details for you.

Jenni Seckel’s Queer Eye Journey

While there’s no denying some people tend to prioritize their careers over their personal lives at least at one point or another, Louisiana native Jenni took it to a whole new level starting in 2015. After all, that’s when the then-Director of Teach for America was offered the position of Assistant Principal turned Principal at a KIPP New Orleans school, which she already knew was ideal for her. She thus accepted and, admittedly, immediately made a lot of “personal sacrifices” to transform the whole institution into a fun, joyful, safe place, but she did end up losing herself in the process.

“Being a principal is the best thing I have ever, ever done and probably will ever do,” Jenni conceded in the series. “At the end of the day, it’s just real human work and touching, like, real lives.” However, the truth is she grew so dedicated to her staff, students, as well as parents that she let herself go in the first year itself, which soon led to her not taking much personal care altogether. She did realize the immediate need to change her habits a few years down the line and began working towards it, yet she couldn’t let go of the control she’d grown so comfortable with at work.

Therefore, once Jenni herself chose to move on to a much more flexible leadership role spanning all KIPP New Orleans schools and still couldn’t let go, her friends nominated her for ‘Queer Eye.’ This was when it came to light it was her self-esteem issues that were holding her back personally, professionally, and everywhere in between — her negative thinking was the aspect she couldn’t overcome. Whether it be her weight, her overall aesthetics, or her private dating/familial affairs, her insecurities were to such an extent she was constantly comparing where she was to everyone else.

That’s where the Fab Five came in to let Jenni know she was perfect precisely as who/where she was, but she could make her worries subside if she made a little effort to focus more on herself. While fashion expert Tan France suggested she dress according to her style rather than her ideal weight and grooming specialist Jonathan Van Ness changed her hair color entirely, culture expert Karamo Brown enabled her to see her worth through affirmations. Plus, interior designer Bobby Berk gave her home a sophisticated look that represented her in every sense of the term, whereas food connoisseur Antoni Porowski helped her fall in love with cooking again.

Where is Jenni Seckel Now?

“This is truly the most spectacular thing that anybody has ever done for me,” Jenni candidly stated in the series while referring to the hard work the Fab Five put in to support her at every step. Then, she gave them thank-you gifts and added, “[I feel] like a different person… Each one of you has been so, so special. I wish there were a million ways to express to you guys how much a nugget from each one of you is, like, completing a whole new narrative in my head.” And in the end, she finally gave herself some much-needed credit too, proving she really has come a long way from where she’d begun.

“Somebody said to me before I went into [this whole process], ‘You’re so brave,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not brave for doing this,'” Jenni revealed. “But I was blown away… and I feel really brave now.” It thus comes as no surprise she has maintained the new routine of self-care she’d found with the Fab Five, making her more confident in herself (and hence more approachable) than she has ever been. This much is actually clear through the New Orleans resident’s as well as the KIPP school leader’s social media platforms, where her bright skin, red hair, and A-line clothes shine through.

