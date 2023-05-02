Jersey Shore: Where Are They Now?

Developed by SallyAnn Salsano, MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore‘ is a reality series about various housemates in a vacation home, primarily in New Jersey. The show is full of drama, intrigue, romance, and suspense as the cast members go about their daily lives and try to navigate the various situations they find themselves in. The show premiered in 2009 and ran for six seasons before finishing its run in 2012. With over a decade since its last episode debuted, people are eager to know what their favorite participants are up to these days. Luckily, we have just the answers you need!

Where is Deena Nicole Cortese Now?

Deena Nicole Cortese joined the show in season 3 but quickly became a fan favorite with the viewers. Since her time on the MTV series, she has become a regular face in various reality shows. She was even a part of season 5 of VH1’s ‘Couples Therapy,’ in which she appeared alongside Christopher Bucker. The two went on to get engaged in November 2016, followed by marriage on October 28, 2017.

Deena and Christopher welcomed their first child, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, on January 5, 2019, followed by Cameron Theo Buckner, who came into this world on May 1, 2021. As of writing, Deena lives in Jackson Township, New Jersey, and is a part of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ a spinoff of the original series that premiered in 2018, with Deena being a consistent cast member from the very start. The reality star has her own line of clothing named after her firstborn that specializes in matching outfits for parents and children. She also has her cooking page on Instagram, where she shares a variety of delicious recipes.

Where is Paul DelVecchio Now?

Paul DelVecchio, AKA Pauly D, is one of the most popular cast members of the show who went on to have his own spinoff following his success in the MTV series. ‘The Pauly D Project’ premiered in 2012 but ran only for one season. Nevertheless, the television star’s fame was far from diminished, and he went on to join ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ as a regular cast member, having been part of every season of the series that has been released as of writing.

Fans of the show might easily remember Pauly D’s musical talents, and he has certainly continued his work as a DJ. In fact, he has had the opportunity to work alongside musicians like Britney Spears and Big Sean. As for reality TV, Paul D went on to be a part of various entertainment projects, including ‘Famously Single’ and ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ season 13, having met Aubrey O’Day in the former and partnering with her for the latter. Presently, he is in a relationship with Nikki Hall.

Where is Jennifer Farley Now?

If there is one cast member from this show you are likely to never forget, it is Jennifer Farley, AKA JWoww. She is another person from this list who has been a part of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ since season 1. In fact, after the end of ‘Jersey Shore,’ she went on to appear in her own spinoff series titled ‘Snooki & Jwoww,’ which ran for four seasons. Presently, she is also a part of ‘Snooki & Jwoww: Moms with Attitude.’

In fact, over the years, Jennifer has been a part of multiple reality TV projects in various capacities. As for her personal life, she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews in September 2018, having tied the knot in October 2015. They have two children together, Meilani and Greyson. Presently, the reality TV star is dating Zack Carpinello. The two had dated for a few months, from April 2019 to October of the same year, before breaking up. However, they got back together in December 2019. This was soon followed by Zck going on his knee in February 2021 and getting engaged to Jennifer. Additionally, the reality TV star has a dog named who is about the age of 17.

Where is Samantha Giancola Now?

Up next, we have Samantha Giancola, more commonly known as Sammi Sweetheart, who did star in a few reality shows following her time on MTV. The reality TV star’s relationship with Ronald J. Ortiz-Magro came to an end in 2016, even though their connection was one of the most consistent parts of ‘Jersey Shore.’ She also dated Christian Biscardi from 2017 to 2021.

However, at present, she is in a happy relationship with Justin May. Apart from her work in the entertainment industry, Sammi is also the mind behind Sweetheart Coast, a boutique store based in Ocean City, New Jersey. She is responsible for Sweetheart Styles, a brand known for its clothes, accessories, decor, and much more.

Where is Vinny Guadagnino Now?

Interestingly, Vinny Guadagnino has also been a part of all six seasons of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ that have been released as of writing. The reality TV star also had his own show on MTV following the run of ‘Jersey Shore,’ titled ‘The Show with Vinny.’ However, the latter only lasted for one installment. 2022 saw Vinny being a part of ‘Dancing with the Stars‘ season 31, where he was partnered with Koko Iwasaki and secured 7th position. Though he was recently believed to be romantically involved with Gabby Windey, it does not seem like the two are actually in a relationship.

Where is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Now?

Following his time on the MTV show, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has appeared in multiple reality TV projects. Though he was part of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ as a main cast member for the first four seasons, he has since taken up a guest role in the spinoff series. As for his personal life, Ronnie is the proud father of Ariana Sky Magro, who was born on December 26, 2017.

At the time of Ariana’s birth, the reality TV star was dating her mother, Jen Harley. However, the two soon became involved in an on-off relationship until Ronnie ended up filing a legal complaint against Jen in regard to physical abuse. Quite recently, Ronnie was engaged to Saffire Matos, but the betrothal ended in June 2022.

Where is Angelina Pivarnick Now?

Even though she only appeared in the first two seasons of ‘Jersey Shore’ as a main cast member, Angelina Pivarnick did not fail to make an impact. She was also seen in season 1 of ‘Couples Therapy’ along with her then-boyfriend Chris Nirschel. After multiple guest appearances in the initial seasons of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ she became a part of the main cast mid-way through season 2.

Angelina got engaged to Chris Larangeira on January 12, 2018, and tied the knot on November 20, 2019. However, the latter filed for divorce in February 2022, which was finalized in the May of the same year. Her engagement to Vinny Tortorella became public news in April 2023, and fans flocked to congratulate her. As of writing, Angelina is an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and has worked with the New York City Fire Department.

Where is Nicole Polizzi Now?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is a well-known reality TV star whose fame has only gone up since her time on ‘Jersey Shore.’ Apart from her own shows like ‘Snooki & Jwoww’ and ‘Snooki & Jwoww: Moms with Attitude,’ she has also been a main cast member of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ for every season that has been released as of writing except for the fourth one. She also appeared in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 17 with Sasha Farber and bagged 8th position. Nicole announced her engagement to Jionni LaValle in March 2012.

August 26, 2012, saw Nicole welcoming her first child Lorenzo LaValle. She became a mother once more on September 26, 2014, with the birth of Giovanna LaValle. This was followed by Nicole’s marriage to Jionni on November 29, 2014, and Nicole changing her name to Nicole LaValle. With the birth of Angelo LaValle on May 30, 2019, she became a mother once more. The reality TV star is also quite well-versed in the world of business and is the mind behind The Snooki Shop and Messy Mawma Wine.

Where is Michael Sorrentino Now?

Last but far from least, we have Michael Sorrentino, AKA “The Situation.” He is yet another person who has consistently been a part of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ since the show’s debut in 2018. Like many of his co-stars, he appeared in ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ specifically the eleventh season in which he partnered with Karina Smirnoff and made it to the fourth week before elimination. Additionally, Michael was in ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ season 5 with Lauren Pesce. He returned in the tenth installment of the show with his brothers Marc and Frank “Maximo” Sorrentino.

Michael got engaged to Lauren on April 26, 2018, and married her on November 1, 2018. The happy couple has two children, a son named Romeo Sorrentino, who was born in May 2021, and a daughter named Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino, who came into the world on January 24, 2023. The reality TV star is also the brain behind Made by The Situations and Brotrition. He and Lauren are also co-hosts of “Here’s The Sitch” podcast.

