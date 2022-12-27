Joey Sasso: Where is The Circle Season 1 Winner Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Circle‘ is a captivating reality series that follows a number of participants living in separate areas. While on the show, they must communicate with each other using the provided social media platform that is named after the series. The participants have to make sure that they remain beloved by others and not get eliminated from the race. However, getting too popular has its own share of negative consequences.

With the recent release of the show’s entertaining fifth season, fans cannot help but be curious about those who have already won this exciting competition in previous installments. This includes the very first winner of the series, Joey Sasso. Through his good looks and charming personality, the reality TV star was able to bag the first position on the show and took home the grand prize of $100,000. Naturally, his admirers are curious about his current whereabouts, and we are here to explore the same!

Joey Sasso’s The Circle Journey

Though Joey Sasso was initially unsure about participating in a reality series, he decided to give ‘The Circle’ a chance as the idea felt fresh to him. The budding actor entered the show at the age of 25 and decided to be himself. This helped him build genuine connections with others in the house without worrying about blowing his cover. As expected, his candid nature and empathy for others kept him as one of the top contenders throughout season 1.

One of the most crucial bonds that Joey formed while on the show was his romantic relationship with Miranda Bissonnette. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in the show’s eighth episode, much to her potential partner’s devastation. However, this was far from the only connection that Joey established while on the show, as he was known for reaching out to others whenever needed. In fact, the viewers got to see a glimpse of this part of his personality very early on when he decided to talk to Shubham Goel after the latter had been ranked last in the very first ratings on the show.

Additionally, Joey was known for striving to do the right thing whenever possible. Despite the possibility that he might lose Miranda to elimination, he chose to save Chris Sapphire and Samantha “Sammie” Cimarelli. After Miranda was eliminated, she decided to visit Joey, and the two ended up sharing a kiss, much to the joy and delight of their fans. Joey also forged a good bond with Sean Taylor and was heartbroken about her getting blocked. The combination of these factors helped him become the winner of the very first iteration of the Netflix series.

Where is Joey Sasso Now?

As of writing, Joey Sasso is seemingly based in Los Angeles, California, though he hails from Rochester, New York. Since his time on the Netflix show, Joey has made an appearance in ‘Girls5eva’ and is scheduled to be a part of ‘Young Lion of the West.’ The budding actor is looking forward to working on more projects and is immensely popular with the people. His social media numbers are nothing short of impressive. The reality TV star often posts a variety of video-based content that his admirers seem to love very much.

While on the show, Joey forged many genuine connections and seems to be still in touch with many of his co-stars. Though his relationship with Miranda does not seem to have panned out in the real world, the two are still good friends and often feature on each other’s social media. Both of them have been pretty open about their strong bond and have commented multiple times that their bond is a unique one. Additionally, Joey is on good terms with Shubham, the season 1 runner-up. The duo often meet up and like to enjoy the simple joys of life.

