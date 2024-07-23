John Swab to Direct ‘Sweet Heat’ Next

John Swab has locked in his latest big-screen project! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the filmmaker is set to direct the crime film ‘Sweet Heat,’ based on his own screenplay. The movie’s filming will start in Oklahoma on September 16 and last for five weeks before wrapping up on October 18. The plot revolves around a washed-up wrestler who comes up with a desperate plan to exploit his identical twin brother’s political career, leading to a deadly role reversal.

Swab’s recent work includes the Scott Caan and J. K. Simmons-starring crime comedy ‘One Day as a Lion’ and the action thriller ‘Little Dixie.’ His directorial portfolio also encompasses ‘Body Brokers,’ the Western ‘Ida Red,’ and the horror film ‘Candy Land.’ The filmmaker is set to make his television writing debut with the upcoming limited series ‘Ministry of Greed,’ and he is working on multiple movies, including ‘Long Gone Heroes,’ starring Josh Hutcherson. He began his career with the 2016 revenge drama ‘Let Me Make You a Martyr,’ which he co-directed and co-wrote with Corey Asraf.

Despite the critical failure of his first solo feature, ‘Run with the Hunted,’ Swab has established a niche in indie action and crime thrillers. This film marked the beginning of his collaboration with actors Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo, and Sam Quartin, as well as the producer Jeremy M. Rosen. The latter has been involved in all of Swab’s films since ‘Run with the Hunted,’ serving as producer, casting director, and music supervisor. Apart from ‘Sweet Heat,’ the duo is also working on ‘Sheep No More,’ ‘Candy Land: A Happy Ending,’ and ‘King Ivory.’

Oklahoma remains a significant location for high-profile projects. The state has previously hosted the shooting of a plethora of films, such as the acclaimed dramas ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Logan,’ ‘Rain Man,’ and the latest talk-of-the-town ‘Twisters.’ With ‘Sweet Heat’ joining this roster, the Sooner State’s appeal as a versatile filming location in the South Central region is further highlighted.

