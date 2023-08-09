Jonathan Yiombi: Where is the Zombieverse Participant Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Zombieverse’ living up to its title in every way imaginable, we get a semi-unscripted reality production that can only be described as equal parts baffling, engaging, and intriguing. After all, it revolves around a group of local South Korean personalities as they suddenly find themselves battling for survival during a “zombie outbreak” that has taken over the entirety of Seoul. Amongst them was actually none other than Congo-born refugee turned immigrant Jonathan Thona Yiombi — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the details for you.

Jonathan’s Zombieverse Journey

It was reportedly in 2008 when the family of Democratic Republic of Congo politician Patrick Yiombi arrived in Korea upon fleeing their homeland due to safety concerns, just to never look back. The truth is Jonathan was merely 8 at this point as the second son amid at least three kids, meaning he essentially grew up here before stepping into the public limelight on his own accord. In fact, prior to featuring in the aforementioned apocalypse-driven original, he was already a well-established YouTuber and television figure most known for his role in 2021’s ‘Racket Boys’ drama.