Josh Smalley: The Great British Baking Show Contestant is a Man of Many Hats

‘The Great British Baking Show,’ AKA ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ has always been successful in captivating bakers across the world given its popularity and charm. As such, it did not surprise many when the viewers took delight in getting to know Joshua “Josh” Smalley, who appeared in the fourteenth season of the British show available on Netflix. Given how he has wowed the world with his skills with an oven, many cannot help but be eager to know more about his current whereabouts. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Josh Smalley’s The Great British Baking Show Journey

Given how many consider baking to be a very precise science, Josh Smalley’s background as a chemistry expert likely helped him gain an advantage in some of the more delicate aspects of this culinary art. Entering the British series, he was determined to combine his love for science, baking, and perfection to create delicious dishes for the judges. Thanks to his skills, the baker was indeed able to make a place for himself in the completion and impressed many.

For the first stage of the competition, Josh had to complete three different tasks for Cake Week. His Signature Dish for the week was a Tropical vertical layered cake that aimed to showcase both his personality and creativity. For the Technical challenge, he had to make yet another cake, and he was ranked 8th among the total 12 participants. While not really in the last yet, there was still one task left that could easily flip the game and determine who would be going home.

When asked to make an Animal Cake for the ShowStopper Challenge, Josh made a “Mum’s Highland Cow” Cake. The dish received mixed reviews from the judges, and while he was not the best performer of the week, he certainly avoided being in the red zone and did not place last on the list of either one of the judges. Having made his way to the second round, Josh was more determined than ever to show the world just how he worked his magic in the kitchen.

Where is Josh Smalley Today?

As of writing, Josh Smalley lives in Leicester, England, and is a man of varied interests. In August 2022, he completed his Doctorate in Chemical Biology from the University of Leicester and became a Postdoctoral Research Associate the very next month. When not working hard, the reality TV star enjoys playing rugby, having been part of his local team for more than a decade and a half. In fact, his teammates look forward to the monthly treat that Josh gives by making delicious baked goods for all of them, especially after rigorous training sessions.

Another one of Josh’s interests is gardening, and the scholar is often fond of showing off his harvest and has even won awards for the same, like the September 2023 Swithland show. With the Halloween fever in the air, his recent yield of massive and gorgeous pumpkins certainly is a testament to his skills in even this department. Also known as Dr. Christmas, Josh proudly shared how one of his recipes is part of ‘The Great British Baking Show: Kitchen Classics,’ a book affiliated with the television show that is to be released on October 17, 2023.

