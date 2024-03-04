Will Cailey Fleming’s Judith Be in The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live?

After a wait of around six years, Rick Grimes and Michonne reunite in the series premiere of AMC’s post-apocalyptic drama ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.’ In the second episode, Rick enquires to Michonne about their adoptive daughter Judith and son Rick Grimes Jr. AKA R.J. Michonne lets him know that they are okay. The conversation between the two parents is expected to make the viewers wonder about the possible appearance of Cailey Fleming’s Judith in the series. The character is an integral part of the latter seasons of the original show ‘The Walking Dead.’ However, the admirers of her may have to remain disappointed while watching the spin-off! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cailey Fleming is Not a Part of The Ones Who Live Cast

As of now, neither AMC nor Cailey Fleming has announced the actress’ potential appearance in ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.’ Considering the timelines of both ‘The Walking Dead’ and the spin-off series, the chances of seeing Judith with Rick and Michonne are little to none. The spin-off takes place even before the finale of ‘The Walking Dead.’ Danai Gurira’s Michonne leaves Judith and her friends to find Rick in the tenth season of the original show. She reunites with her husband and plans to escape from the Civic Republic while the eleventh season of ‘The Walking Dead’ takes place.

In other words, Judith is most likely dealing with the fall of Alexandria while her parents are meeting after six years in the spin-off series. When Rick and Michonne try to run away from the clutches of the Civic Republic Military (CRM), Judith and the other residents of Alexandria must be engaged in the conflict with the Commonwealth. Towards the end of ‘The Walking Dead’ series finale, there is a one-year time jump and the episode ends with showing Judith and her brother R.J. in the Commonwealth, under the care of Carol, Ezekiel, and many more. Thus, timeline-wise, Rick and Michonne’s path doesn’t cross with Judith’s at least for another year.

Well, this is not the only reason why Judith may not appear in the spin-off. Even though ‘The Ones Who Live’ was initially developed as a limited series, there seems like plans to turn it into a multi-season drama. When asked about the prospects of the same, series co-creator Scott M. Gimple, who is also the chief of content of the franchise, didn’t rule out another installment. “Anything is possible — even if Rick dies in the last episode, anything is possible. We’re focused on this one right now. But this one came together in a really amazing way, where there were all sorts of plans. And then the world changed and we altered those plans,” Gimple told Deadline.

Rick and Michonne’s saga may not have much scope if they escape from the Civic Republic, go to the Commonwealth, and reunite with Judith and R.J. in the first season itself. And considering the previously released spin-offs, Maggie and Negan’s ‘Dead City’ and Daryl’s ‘Daryl Dixon,’ easy resolutions to the principal storylines are not to be expected. Therefore, we may need to wait for a while to see Rick and Michonne get back together with Judith. The spin-off can choose to show a glimpse of Judith’s life in the Commonwealth, as it does with Carol in ‘Daryl Dixon,’ but such an appearance will most likely be nothing bigger than a guest appearance. Needless to say, it’s going to be a surprise if it even happens.

There aren’t any chances of Judith leaving the Commonwealth to find Rick and Michonne. After Daryl’s disappearance upon leaving the community to find the missing duo, Carol and Ezekiel are not expected to take any risk with Judith’s life. She may remain in the Commonwealth with her “family” while Rick and Michonne try to find a way out of the Civic Republic.

