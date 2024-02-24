The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live: Where Is the Show Filmed?

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,’ by Scott M. Gimple and Danai Gurira, follows up on the events of the series, ‘The Walking Dead,’ continuing the saga of Rick and Michonne and their enduring romance. The post-apocalyptic zombie series centers on the two beloved characters, who are deeply in love with each other, following their tender moments and strife as they are momentarily brought together before being torn apart. In a ravaged world with only pockets of survivors remaining, Rick and Michonne become beacons for each other to follow through the darkness.

The forlorn lovers navigate the treacherous landscape filled with undead threats and human adversaries, hoping to reunite regardless of their dire circumstances. From tender moments to harrowing challenges, we are drawn into their journey as they struggle to hold onto love and humanity in a world where both are scarce commodities. The series is further highlighted by its detailed and grand backdrops, revealing the apocalyptic world in all its terrifying glory. With striking new settings encountered with every episode, some may ponder the various filming sites chosen to lens the AMC series.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Filming Locations

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and in various locations across New Jersey. For the first season, filming was carried out in 2 units, the first in Atlanta and the second in New Jersey. Principal photography for the inaugurual season began on February 15, 2023, under the working title ‘The Walking Dead: Summit,’ and was wrapped up by May 29, 2023. The series was initially titled ‘The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne’ and was permitted to shoot during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, owing to an agreement between AMC and SAG-AFTRA. Allow us to take you through the filming sites used in the creation of the series.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta became an important filming destination for ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.’ The initial series ‘The Walking Dead’ saw Atlanta as both a setting for its apocalypse, as well as a filming location. It is thus apt that ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ is filmed in the franchise’s geographical origin point. A major filming hub, Atlanta has cutting-edge filming studios that are utilized in the creation of special effects and stunts for the show.

The original series made use of sets in and around Riverwood Studios in Senoia. With its storied streets and bustling locales, Atlanta captures the essence of survival and resilience for the franchise, making it an integral part of the immersive storytelling experience of ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.’

Jersey City, New Jersey

The AMC series filmed a substantial part of its urban sections on location in Jersey City. Shooting was carried out along the picturesque Coles Street, between Pavonia Ave, 8th, 9th, and 10th Street. Further sequences were lensed along the centrally located Monmouth Street. As Rick and Michonne navigate the challenges of a world overrun by zombies, Jersey City’s unique blend of urban grit and scenic beauty adds depth and realism to their journey with its recognizability.

Jersey City’s iconic surrounding landscape along the Hudson Bay, its eclectic mix of historic architecture, and modern skyscrapers have drawn filmmakers to house their production among its bustling neighborhoods. Examples of these include ‘Smile,’ ‘Fallout,’ ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,’ and ‘Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai.’

Other locations in New Jersey

The film crew of ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ also ventures across the diverse landscapes of New Jersey, shooting in various cities, boroughs, and small towns. Within the populous Bergen County north of Manhatten, shooting is carried out across Alpine, Carlstadt, and East Rutherford. Moving eastwards we come upon Passaic County, which contributes to the shooting of ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ with sites across Wayne and Ringwood. The verdant expanse of Ringwood State Park was creatively utilized to depict much of the series’ natural landscapes including forests and grassy plains.

Located near Raritan Bay in Monmouth County, the township of Holmdel saw cameras rolling across its territory for the first season of the show. Closer to Jersey City, the locales of Bayonne in Hudson County are used by the film crew to lens scenes across its urban expanse. This bustling city, situated on a peninsula surrounded by Newark Bay to the west and New York Bay to the east, offers a diverse range of landscapes and urban settings that lend themselves to the production of ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.’

Read More: Best Zombie Movies on Netflix